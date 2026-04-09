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Rory McIlroy WITB April 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Equipment at Masters Explored

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Apr 9, 2026 | 3:25 PM EDT

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Rory McIlroy WITB April 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Equipment at Masters Explored

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Apr 9, 2026 | 3:25 PM EDT

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Rory McIlroy enters the 2026 Masters as the defending champion and the most recent professional to achieve a career Grand Slam. But despite a successful 2025 season, he has made some significant changes in his bag before the first major of the season.

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Here’s Rory McIlroy’s WITB at the Masters 2026:

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  • Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D driver (9° at 7.75°)
  • Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood (15°) and TaylorMade Qi4D 5-wood (18°)
  • Iron: TaylorMade P760 4-iron and TaylorMade Rors Proto Irons (5-9)
  • Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 wedges (46° – 09SB, 50° – 09SB, 54° – 11SB, 60° – 08LB)
  • Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X3 putter
  • Golf Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball
  • Grips: Golf Pride MCC grips
  • Gloves: Nike Tour Classic 4 Golf Glove
  • Shoes: Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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