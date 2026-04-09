Rory McIlroy WITB April 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Equipment at Masters Explored

Rory McIlroy enters the 2026 Masters as the defending champion and the most recent professional to achieve a career Grand Slam. But despite a successful 2025 season, he has made some significant changes in his bag before the first major of the season.
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Here’s Rory McIlroy’s WITB at the Masters 2026:
- Driver: TaylorMade Qi4D driver (9° at 7.75°)
- Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Qi4D 3-wood (15°) and TaylorMade Qi4D 5-wood (18°)
- Iron: TaylorMade P760 4-iron and TaylorMade Rors Proto Irons (5-9)
- Wedges: TaylorMade MG5 wedges (46° – 09SB, 50° – 09SB, 54° – 11SB, 60° – 08LB)
- Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X3 putter
- Golf Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball
- Grips: Golf Pride MCC grips
- Gloves: Nike Tour Classic 4 Golf Glove
- Shoes: Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoes
This is a developing story…