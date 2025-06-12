Rory McIlroy WITB June 2025: His Golf Bag for U.S. Open Explored

Has Rory McIlroy finally found his way back to where he belongs, that is, at the top of the leaderboard? Not really. But, hey, remember when, ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy gave a sly answer to “what driver are you going to use at Oakmont?” He replied, “I mean, come out and watch me hit balls, and you’ll see.” Well, now we have an answer to what TaylorMade driver Rory McIlroy has picked after the $599.99 TaylorMade Qi35 driver he used at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

It’s another TaylorMade driver! The TaylorMade Qi10 Driver, priced at $449 and used by Rory McIlroy, features a 9° loft adjustable to 8.25°. It boasts the highest combined inertia in TaylorMade history, delivering an exceptional moment of inertia (MOI) that enhances stability and forgiveness. This driver is designed for maximum distance, allowing players to easily square the clubface at impact for straighter drives.

This is a developing story…