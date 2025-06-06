Rory McIlroy WITB June 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Updated Golf Bag Ahead of U.S. Open Explored

Rory McIlroy kicked off the year in style, winning his 27th PGA Tour title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a brilliant 21-under-par performance. He followed that up with a milestone victory at the Masters, completing the career Grand Slam by capturing all four major championships. That puts him in elite company—just six golfers have ever done it: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and now McIlroy.

He also claimed the 2025 Players Championship, continuing his stellar form. But things took a turn at the PGA Championship when his driver failed a conformity test. Rory was forced to switch to his backup—a Qi10 driver—after his usual Qi10 Dot model didn’t pass the USGA test. In response, he’s reworked his setup ahead of the RBC Canadian Open and the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Here’s a look at what’s in his bag now.

Rory McIlroy’s long game: Distance and accuracy

Rory is currently one of the longest hitters in golf, averaging 319.3 yards off the tee with a driving accuracy of 51.3%. So, what has he chosen for the Canadian Open and U.S. Open? Staying true to his long-hitting game, Rory has opted for the Qi35 9.0° driver. Known for its powerful launch and balanced weight distribution, the club delivers both distance and control—key elements for his aggressive style of play. Of course, premium performance comes at a price: the Qi35 retails for $599.99.

As for fairway woods, Rory has gone with one of the best in the category—the Qi35 15.0 fairway wood, priced at $449.99. It’s available in 3-wood (15° RH/LH), 5-wood (18° RH/LH), and 7-wood (21° RH). The stock shaft is the Mitsubishi Kaili Blue DarkWave FW 75 (X, S) and 65 (R), while the stock grip is the Golf Pride Z-Grip Black/Silver 0.600, weighing 52g. The compact head design enhances workability, helping optimize distance, ball flight, and shot shaping. It’s a perfect fit for a player like Rory, known for his exceptional wood play. These fairway woods deliver the ideal mix of distance, trajectory, and control—just like the master golfer himself.

For irons, Rory has chosen the P770 3-iron and P760 4-iron. The P770 is a player’s iron that provides greater feel and control—ideal for second shots on par-4s and par-5s, typically covering 210–240 yards. The P760, meanwhile, offers added forgiveness and distance, boosting overall performance. They’re priced at $174.99 and $1,399.90, respectively.

He also carries TaylorMade RORS Proto 5-9 irons, custom-designed specifically for Rory. They engineered these irons for precise trajectory control and pinpoint accuracy. Moreover, they come with a premium price tag of $1,499.99.

Now, let’s take a look at what the Grand Slam winner has packed for his short game.

Rory McIlroy short game clubs

Rory McIlroy built his reputation on his long game, but he also delivers a strong short game. With a scrambling percentage of 67.02%, he ranks 11th on the PGA Tour—well above average.

For his wedges this season, Rory has chosen the MG4 series: 46 SB, 50 SB, 54 SB, and 60 LB. They are, indeed, priced between $149.99 and $179.99. The 46° Standard Bounce wedge performs much like a short iron, offering consistent distance and increased spin. The 50° gap wedge is ideal for shots from 100 to 120 yards, giving Rory greater trajectory control and precision. The 54° sand wedge is a versatile option, providing excellent spin and bounce—especially effective out of bunkers or thick rough. Rounding out the set, the 60° Low Bounce wedge is perfect for high, soft-landing shots from tight lies.

February 2, 2025, Pebble Beach, Ca, USA: Rory McIlroy is seen on the tee at hole 17 just before winning the Pro-Am on the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 02, 2025 in Pebble Beach, California.

For putting, Rory uses the newly launched Spider Tour X. Unlike its predecessor, this model shifts the weight from the corners to the front, placing the center of gravity closer to the face. This design change increases impact pressure and improves consistency on the greens. The Spider Tour X retails for $500.

Completing his gear is the TP5 RORS ball, a custom-made edition celebrating Rory’s Masters win and career Grand Slam. The ball offers a lower launch, higher spin, and a softer feel—tailored precisely to suit his game.

With this new setup in his bag, will Rory bring home the U.S. Open title? Let us know what you think in the comments below!