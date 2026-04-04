Rory McIlroy Won’t ‘Prioritize’ PGA Tour Events Anytime Soon as He Makes Tough Decision

Rory McIlroy didn’t play several Signature Events in 2025 and faced some backlash for the same. However, he didn’t budge and even said that he plans to reduce his schedule further in 2026. This signals that he is no longer treating every tournament the same. And this time, he was as blunt as possible in conveying why he will always aim for majors over the weekly grind of the PGA Tour.

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“You look at what Justin Rose has done. He is still competitive at 45 and I would like to think if I do the right things, pace myself and play the schedule that suits, not playing a ton of golf to stop me being burnt out every year, that I can get to that point as well,” the Northern Irishman told The Guardian.

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“It’s a little bit more relaxed. I feel like I have done a really good job over the last five or six years of not living and dying by every shot or round. I don’t want to say the tour stuff is ‘less important’ but at the same time if I have 10 years left and I really want to prioritize the majors then the other tournaments are great to play in, you want to win them. It is just that every time I play in a PGA Tour event I have one eye on what I need to do for the next few weeks, leading into majors.”

Imago PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL – MARCH 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a tee shot on the 11th hole during THE PLAYERS Championship on March 15, 2026 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 15 PGA, Golf Herren THE PLAYERS Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260315049890

Rory McIlroy pointed at Justin Rose, the same name he used when he announced he would be playing fewer events this year ahead of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Championship. The defending champ at Augusta understands that he is not getting any younger. And if anything, his withdrawal from the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 because of back pain hints at the same thing.

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The Zurich Classic seems to be the most recent event that McIlroy has dropped from his 2026 schedule, which means he has three full weeks off before going to Augusta. His last tournament was The Players Championship earlier this month.

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His priority of playing the majors was also clear when, unlike Scottie Scheffler, he decided not to play the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open to get enough rest before the first major of the season. They both played in the 2025 event, as it is considered a great way to prepare for the Masters.

While the Northern Irishman is prioritizing majors, it is still a tough decision for him. To focus on the biggest events of the year, he has also dropped some of the Signature Events from his calendar. He skipped the RBC Heritage (post-Masters), Memorial Tournament (pre-U.S. Open), The Sentry, and St. Jude Championship in 2025 despite $20M purses. These events also offer more FedEx Cup points, which Rory McIlroy has to let go.

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Months like April, May, and July are especially jam-packed with back-to-back PGA Tour events, sometimes two in the same week. Thus, he has to make tough decisions and very carefully select the right events to play, while managing his back issues, too.

Besides prioritizing the Masters and tending to injuries, McIlroy also wants a flexible schedule so he can approach other exciting events. For example, he returned to playing in Australia for the first time in 11 years and has already made an appearance at a tournament in India.

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That long-term approach is not something Rory McIlroy developed overnight. And one of the most influential turning points came from an unexpected source.

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Phil Mickelson’s advice that changed Rory McIlroy’s Masters approach

Rory McIlroy credited Phil Mickelson’s advice from about 15 years ago as a key factor in his Masters victory.

The advice came during a practice round roughly 15 years ago. Lefty told the 5x major champion that he loves Augusta because he can play aggressively there. Mickelson’s confidence came from his strong short game, which allowed him to recover even from missed aggressive approaches.

The 2025 Masters winner, though, initially felt the opposite. He saw the course as punishing for aggression because of trouble spots. In fact, there are a few holes, like the par-4 Flowering Peach (No. 3), where many professionals advise just getting par and moving forward.

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However, Phil Mickelson’s advice shifted Rory McIlroy’s mindset. McIlroy adopted this by improving his putting and short game. This allowed him to take a bolder approach at Augusta National. According to him, this shift in his mindset helped him win the green jacket on April 13, 2025, after 3,899 days of waiting.