Rory McIlroy’s Blunt Take on DP World Tour’s Ban on LIV 2.0 Leaves No Room for Debate

The DP World Tour just told its players to pick a side. CEO Guy Kinnings said anyone who joins LIV Golf’s 2027 relaunch cannot keep European circuit membership. Everyone in golf will debate whether that is fair or punitive. But Rory McIlroy skipped the diplomacy and called it a simple contractual reality.

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“The leadership or the management of those membership organizations, they have the right to change and adapt the rules and regulations where they see fit to protect their business or their rights. This is what the DP World Tour is doing,” Rory McIlroy said. “… I know the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour are working really hard to find a suitable landing to continue with the strategic alliance…LIV is in such a state of flux that — you know, I think the DP World Tour have been more than accommodating to LIV players.”

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Guy Kinnings has drawn a hard line between the DP World Tour and LIV Golf’s revamped 2027 circuit. The Tour’s CEO announced that players competing on the new LIV circuit will no longer be able to obtain or renew DP World Tour memberships. The decision could also have major consequences for Europe’s Ryder Cup plans, as players must remain active DP World Tour members to qualify.

“I think the DP World Tour have made a good decision, because the golf landscape, I feel like it’s been constantly changing for the last four, five years,” McIlroy added. “It’s now got to the point where guys are going to have to make a decision and what’s important to them and what they really want to do. As I said, the DP World Tour are well within their rights to change the rules and regulations. This is the way to protect their business and to make the tour as strong as possible.”

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Rather than presenting the decision as a personal dispute with LIV players, the Northern Irishman grounded his argument in the rules governing professional golf’s membership organizations.

The six-time major champion noted that players agree to follow a tour’s regulations each season, making compliance part of the arrangement rather than an optional obligation.

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The DP World Tour had previously allowed certain LIV golfers to retain their membership through conditional releases. Those arrangements let players compete on both circuits in 2026. It was subject to requirements such as additional European Tour appearances and compliance with outstanding obligations.

As Rory McIlroy acknowledged, the tour had shown considerable flexibility toward LIV players. However, he believes that period of compromise was always likely to end as professional golf continued to change. After four or five years of uncertainty, he argued, the sport has reached a point where players must decide which competitive commitments matter most to them.

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The new policy makes that decision more consequential. The organization has also said players applying for membership must disclose their intended schedules, and undisclosed LIV commitments could result in termination.

Ryder Cup eligibility weighs more on the decision because non-DP World Tour members cannot play the biennial event.

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That creates a difficult calculation for golfers who value both LIV’s financial opportunities and the chance to represent Europe. Players like Tyrrell Hatton have said the Ryder Cup matters to them.

As a result, this ruling makes LIV Golf even less lucrative. The 2.0 launch was expected to host only 10 events, but recent reports hint at a possible 17-event schedule. But even if the number of events stays similar, purses will take a big hit.

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Besides that, Jon Rahm, who has been the face of the league for so long, has split. Sergio Garcia did the same, and many others could be looking for ways to end their ties with the rebel league. As a result, the timing of the rule could prove particularly damaging to LIV Golf’s proposed relaunch.

This also helps the strategic alliance negotiations. The PGA Tour could see the DP World Tour as a strong ally that helped drive the final nail into LIV Golf’s 2.0 vision.

Rory McIlroy has also questioned whether LIV can successfully move forward under its new structure. In a separate interview in New Delhi, he suggested that the continued withdrawal of potential participants would make LIV Golf’s path out of bankruptcy increasingly difficult.

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While he supports the DP World Tour’s decision and has criticized LIV Golf, the Northern Irishman also left the door open for players who want to return. Speaking to Bloomberg, he said he would vote for LIV golfers to return to the tours he plays on.

His position ultimately places responsibility on the players themselves. The DP World Tour has set its terms, and Rory McIlroy sees little reason to treat them as negotiable.

As LIV Golf seeks to secure its future and European players weigh their competitive priorities, his message leaves little room for interpretation. Joining LIV 2.0 may remain an option, but retaining DP World Tour membership alongside that commitment will not. As McIlroy put it, “It’s simple.”