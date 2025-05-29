Rory McIlroy’s Coach Reveals His Hilarious ‘Effing’ Comment That Left Major Winner in Utter Shock

Remember the nightmare at the 2024 U.S. Open? It was the perfect chance for Rory McIlroy to end his decade-long hunt for his next major. Rory McIlroy missed two putts inside 4 feet on the last three holes to lose the title to Bryson DeChambeau. Usually a gracious competitor in defeat, McIlroy high-tailed it out of the Pinehurst Resort. Yes, it’s hard to erase from our memory even after his grand slam achievement. But McIlroy’s putting has come under the spotlight several times, merely because it has cost him major titles. His putting coach, Brad Faxon, has, however, been sharing insights into this important aspect of his game that has eventually reflected on his scorecards and recalls a funny incident involving Adam Scott while speaking to Smylie Kaufman on The Smylie Show.

Brad Faxon, who has been working with Rory McIlroy for several years, mentioned that McIlroy’s putting has been “streaky,” and it can drive great players like him crazy. And why not? When you’re hitting the ball the way McIlroy does and the scoring still isn’t that consistent, then it’s definitely a really frustrating way to play the game.

While in conversation, Faxon remembered an incident where he approached McIlroy to see if he and his father would consider playing in the CVS Charity Classic. He continues to add that they were standing on where the old swimming pool was at Seminole, and McIlroy observed Adam Scott make this awkward-looking practice swing as he was getting ready to hit a tee shot. McIlroy then went on to comment — “God! Can you believe Adam Scott got a lesson from George Gankas?” while he imitated a swing similar to Matt Wolff‘s unorthodox golf swing. He further ridiculed Scott and said, “When I hit a driver, I don’t think about an effing thing!” and Faxon’s reaction to this whole ordeal was just “Oh,” while they all laughed about it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brad Faxon’s simple reaction was probably because of his insider perspective on McIlroy’s game. He knows that McIlroy, who is known for exceptional driving statistics on the PGA Tour, has no thoughts while driving, but when it comes to his putting, it’s quite the opposite. McIlroy’s overall putting average statistics place him 16th on the list, which is quite disappointing for someone of his caliber.

But why the lag? Faxon feels it’s merely that McIlroy has too many thoughts while putting and is working on keeping it more natural and feel-based. He has been spending a lot of time on the greens and smoothing out rough edges with Faxon as he prepares for The Open Championship.

Faxon, in one of his earlier interviews post McIlroy’s win at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in 2024, stated that — “We always talk about how important center[face] contact is, but it’s really important on a putter as well. Rory’s had great feelings in the past of feeling like his putter head stays lower through the ball, rather than coming up higher.”

This was a simple yet effective putting tip that helped McIlroy feel his putter moving in a piston-like motion, which helped him drop more putts. He also mentioned a drill where they used three different clubs to putt, including a five wood to demonstrate feel and creativity, focusing on making putting more instinctive than being technical.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For now, let’s take a look at what McIlroy has been up to.

Jack Nicklaus discusses missing Rory McIlroy at Memorial

For McIlroy, the usual schedule this time of the year would have meant he played Memorial and the RBC Canadian Open back-to-back, and then went on to the US Open. However, McIlroy shocked the golf community this year by choosing not to play at Memorial for the first time since 2017! What’s more is that he didn’t inform Jack Nicklaus, the founder of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talking about it, Nicklaus said, “I really don’t know why Rory didn’t talk to me. I can’t answer that question. There’s nothing I can answer. I know he has to make a schedule that works for him and what he has to do. And I understand, because I had to do the same thing. We just weren’t included this year.”

However, Nicklaus isn’t holding any grudges. “I am not throwing Rory under the bus. I like Rory too much. He’s a good kid. He’s played some great golf. He’s had a lot of things that have happened to him. He’s got to make his own call on things. Could he have done them differently? Probably. But that’s all right. I could probably have done some of mine differently, too. I’m not complaining about Rory. I haven’t talked to him for him to tell me why or why not. It’s just his call.”