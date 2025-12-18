brand-logo
Rory McIlroy's Disastrous Shot Hits Shane Lowry at Golf Channel Games

Abhijit Raj

Dec 17, 2025

What happens when Rory McIlroy‘s approach shot finds an unexpected target — his own teammate?

The 2025 Optum Golf Channel Games delivered exactly the kind of moment exhibition golf was made for. During the Team Relay competition, McIlroy’s shot on the 9th hole drifted alarmingly close to Shane Lowry, forcing his longtime friend into a quick sidestep.

Golf Channel captured the near-miss and shared it with playful commentary, leaning into the humor rather than any hint of danger.

The clip immediately found its audience. Unlike traditional tournament golf, the Golf Channel Games thrives on these unscripted moments — personality over pressure, camaraderie over competition.

McIlroy and Lowry have partnered through Ryder Cups and represented Irish golf at its highest levels. Their friendship made the close call comedic rather than tense.

Under the lights, with teammates rather than rivals, golf looked a little different. And a lot more fun.

