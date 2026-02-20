Rory McIlroy’s Emotional Augusta Return Set for Special Moment He Didn’t Get Last Year

250927 Rory McIlroy of Team Europe celebrates during a fourball match on day 2 of The Ryder Cup on September 27, 2025 in New York. Photo: Jesper Zerman / BILDBYRAN / kod JZ / JZ0618 golf ryder cup day 2 bbeng jubel *** 250927 Rory McIlroy of Team Europe celebrates during a fourball match on day 2 of The Ryder Cup on September 27, 2025 in New York Photo Jesper Zerman BILDBYRAN kod JZ JZ0618 golf ryder cup day 2 bbeng jubel PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: JESPERxZERMAN BB250927JZ095

Almost a year after completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy is preparing for a very different walk down Magnolia Lane. He has already added the prestigious green jacket to his collection, but this time, his return to Augusta National Golf Club carries something more personal. McIlroy went down memory lane and confessed why he looks forward to bagging another win at Augusta.

Rory confessed, “My dad wasn’t there when I won, so I think that’ll be a cool moment to be with him. It’ll be emotional. Like I still get a little emotional thinking about it. But it’ll be really cool. To go there, I have a lot of members there that have become good friends over the years.”

When McIlroy slipped on the jacket last April, his parents were not there to witness the moment in person. That victory on the Augusta greens has a backstory of hard work, sacrifice, and support. But unfortunately, his father, Gerry, was not present along the fairways. McIlroy’s family has always been a strong pillar of strength for the golfer. Thus, his dad’s absence lingered in his heart behind all the glamorous celebration.

Imago 250414 — AUGUSTA, April 14, 2025 — Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2025 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, the United States, on April 13, 2025. SPU.S.-AUGUSTA-GOLF-2025 MASTERS WuxXiaoling PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

He further stated, “To be able to enjoy that with them and play the golf course again and sort of reminisce over the good and the bad that happened over the course of the week, yeah, that’ll be really cool.”

Now, Rory McIlroy is back on the greens for the new season. He began the 2026 season with the Dubai Invitational, from January 15–18, 2026, at the Dubai Creek Resort. McIlroy finished the tournament in a tie for 3rd place with a total score of 276 (-8). Following that he teed off for another Middle Eastern start at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic later in January before transitioning to the PGA Tour in February.

Following his historic win in the 2p25 Masters, McIlroy highlighted how he had a quiet sense of fulfillment recently, stating, “It was cool to get up to the champions’ locker room and see my nameplate alongside the other two champions that I share a locker with. Yeah, it was somewhat nostalgic. I wouldn’t say it was emotional but definitely there was nice memories. Yeah, different feels the first time staying on site without having to need a member there. There’s a lot of perks you get with being a champion”.

After finishing at T14 at his first PGA Tour event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he teed off at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Currently, as of February 20, he shares the clubhouse lead after an opening-round 66 (-5). And aiming for a win at the Riviera Golf Club, the Northern Irish icon has opened up about his feelings before the match play began.

Rory McIlroy oozes confidence despite calling new change at Genesis Invitational ‘horrible’

The Genesis Invitational began with one of the most competitive fields for the season. 41 golfers out of the top 50 names in the OWGR board have teed off for the 2026 Genesis Invitational. And Rory McIlroy will be competing against strong names like the World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, who is fresh out of a triumphant run from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and others. However, he still seems confident about his chances.

Imago Ryder Cup 2025 Rory McIlroy asks for calm on the 14th during Friday morning Foursomes at the 2025 Ryder Cup, Bethpage Black Golf Course, Farmingdale, New York, USA. 26/09/2025 Picture: Golffile Fran Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Farmingdale Bethpage Balck Golf Course New York USA Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*,

McIlroy said, “I’m working through that first bit of the year where I’m trying to shake a bit of rust off,” said the five-time major winner. I learnt a lot about my game last week. I played well for a lot of it but made some big numbers which put me out of contention on Sunday. I feel there is enough good in there for me to be encouraged going out there this week.”

He further added, “I think the fact that I’m hitting a lot of good shots, putting it close and converting a lot of putts, that has to give me confidence not just for this week but going forward.”

However, he is unhappy with a change that has recently been introduced in the course. Notably, the course has been extended from 237 yards to 273 yards. He called it a “horrible change” and analysed how it demands hitting a slightly longer club.