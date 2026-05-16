Rory McIlroy’s Monster Drive & More: 3 PGA Championship Moments You May Have Missed

Moving day at the PGA Championship produced some interesting shots that completely changed the leaderboard. Matti Schmid and Justin Rose made significant jumps, and several others are still going in on it. Behind these huge swirls on the scoreboard were some amazing moments that stood out at Aronimink.

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Rory McIlroy delivered a 369-yard drive

Rory McIlroy is known for his long drives. With a score of 0.854, he ranks No. 1 on the PGA Tour in SG: Off-the-tee and in SG: Tee-to-green with 1.703. But this time, he outdid even himself.

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The Northern Irishman smashed a 369-yard tee shot on the par‑4 6th. It landed right on the green, giving him an opportunity he grabbed with both hands. He then hit a 57 ft 11 inch second shot before successfully putting a ball from 3 ft 8 inch into the cup to score the third birdie for his day. The ball moved at 190 MPH speed with a 125 ft apex.

“Now everybody’s going to try to drive the green at 13 today. Not everybody’s going to try to drive the green at 6. Oh my, what a shot!” the commentators reacted.

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The drive changed the tone of his round. After rounds of 4 over 74 and 3 under 67, he needed an excellent round. While he started on a good note with birdies on holes 1 and 5, and a bogey on the 4th, he still had to build on that momentum. His 6th hole performance manufactured that momentum, which helped him charge right into contention for his 7th major win.

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Andrew Novak’s eagle that fueled the moving-day charge

Andre Novak hit an eagle on the par-5 9th. He covered 350 yards of the 607-yard-long hole with his tee shot, landing on the right fairway. And then came his 255-yard fairway shot to the left intermediate. After the second shot, he was 27 ft 6 in. from the hole.

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Although possible, this was certainly not an easy shot, especially after considering the troubles even elites have faced in putting at the PGA Championship 2026. Many professionals complained about the pin locations at Aronimink. Scottie Scheffler called them absurd, while McIlroy said it was among “not great setups.”

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To make things worse, the Philadelphia wind at the course is putting professionals in really tough spots. Many, including the World No. 1, missed fairways because of high winds.

Despite those challenges, Andre Novak chipped in his 3rd shot on the 9th hole to make an eagle. After three bogeys in the first 7 holes, this helped Novak balance his round, as he finished with a 1-over 71 after another birdie and bogey on holes 11 and 12, respectively.

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Mikael Lindberg’s eagle adds to Aronimink’s Saturday scoring spree

Mikael Lindberg got a significant boost on the leaderboard, all thanks to his eagle on the par-5 16th. The Swedish pro started with a 322-yard drive that landed in the left rough and then followed it with a 200-yard shot to the right bunker.

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Although many were struggling to make even short putts because of the challenging weather and pin locations at Aronimink, Lindbergh hit a sweet 40-yard shot that rolled into the cup. This came in late in his round, but he finished 3 under and now maintains a good position heading into the final day.

Lindberg’s late eagle and Novak’s momentum-shifting chip-in showed that Round 3 at Aronimink was not just about the biggest stars battling for the lead. And to add to the entertainment was Rory McIlroy’s classic drive. What other moments do you think highlighted Round 3 of the PGA Championship 2026?