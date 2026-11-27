If you are a weekend golfer, you know the sport has an unwritten rule: you hit a bad shot, glance around, and drop a new ball. But tournament golf doesn’t allow a golfer to take mulligans. Rory McIlroy, however, has found a loophole in 2026: he takes his mulligans outside the golf course.

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2026 has been a year when McIlroy won the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club for his second consecutive Green Jacket. McIlroy also faced the press freely and made some statements that surprised fans. However, when a person speaks candidly, they often take back what they said.

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In McIlroy’s case, he changed his mind on five occasions. Here are five moments when McIlroy took a second shot at what he said in 2026:

#5. Rory McIlroy’s Everest that wasn’t (April 2026)

When Rory completed the career Grand Slam at the 2025 Masters, he called it his “Everest.” After a climb like that, it made sense that the motivation took a while to come back. He also conceded that some of the competitive edge had worn off. He joked at the time, “What are we all going to talk about next year?”

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Turns out, McIlroy didn’t feel the same way after returning to Augusta in 2026. Before the competition could begin, McIlroy went back on his statement from last year.

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“Honestly, I felt like the career grand slam was my destination, and I got there, and then I realized it wasn’t the destination,” McIlroy told reporters in a pre-tournament press conference.

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In retrospect, it’s good McIlroy realized the 2025 Masters was not his peak. After all, he gained back his will to compete, and a competitive McIlroy is one of the most dangerous and entertaining golfers on the planet. That’s probably what led him to win his second consecutive Masters in 2026.

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#4. Ripping the PGA Championship Setup at Aronimink (May 2026)

After shooting 67 in Round 2 of the 2026 PGA Championship and moving back into contention, McIlroy glanced at the leaderboard and realized it was packed tighter than the Tokyo subway. In a media interaction following Round 2, McIlroy said, “A bunched leaderboard like this, I think it’s a sign of not a great setup.”

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While McIlroy did not hesitate to slam the setup, his tone and attitude changed after Round 3. In this round, he shot a 4-under 66. After the round, he softened his criticism in a press conference.

“It’s frustrating to us, but at the same time, it creates a hell of an entertaining championship. If I wasn’t playing this tournament, I’d love what’s going on this week.”

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McIlroy’s change in statement could also be a good lesson for casual golfers. Never trash the course on Friday until you have played on Saturday. McIlroy learned this in 24 hours with a bright smile on his face.

#3. Calling the USGA’s U.S. Open Watering Plan “Stupid” (June 2026)

Golf fans and Rory McIlroy were left surprised when it was revealed that the USGA planned to water the greens between morning and afternoon waves at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. This plan drew an unfiltered reaction from McIlroy.

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“When I first heard of it, my first reaction was, ‘That’s stupid, why are they doing that?'” McIlroy said at a pre-tournament press conference.

However, immediately after, McIlroy drifted from his statement like Han Lue in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Just seconds later, he admitted the USGA’s plan did make sense.

“Once you actually listen and you’ve let them break it down to you, you’re like, ‘Yeah, that makes sense,'” McIlroy said.

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Unlike on other occasions, when he usually took time to take a second shot at what he said, this time McIlroy was as quick as Usain Bolt. However, this change of opinion also shows that McIlroy has an open mind, which is an amazing quality.

#2. Questioning LIV Stars’ Value vs. Voting to Welcome Them Back (August – October 2026)

UFC President Dana White became meme material after he famously said, “Stitch Duran was never my friend” in July 2015. If this meme were recreated in golf, Rory McIlroy would be a great candidate, as he could say something like, “LIV Golf was never my friend.”

After all, McIlroy has been a strong critic of LIV Golf since its inception. Hence, it wasn’t a surprise to see him take a shot at LIV Golfers earlier this year. In a press conference before the 2026 BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club, McIlroy was asked what value LIV Golfers would bring if they returned to the PGA Tour.

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“I would argue, have they brought value to LIV?” McIlroy said. His answer was cold, brutal, and honest.

However, McIlroy’s blunt attitude towards LIV Golfers did not last long. After LIV filed for bankruptcy protection, McIlroy was asked whether he would vote in favor of bringing LIV stars back to the PGA Tour.

“Yes, I would,” McIlroy said at the Bloomberg Forum in India in October. “I think a rising tide lifts all boats, and I think having some of these players back is beneficial for the business of the Tours, absolutely.”

McIlroy is not wrong in saying that the return of LIV Golfers could benefit the Tour’s business. After all, ex-LIV Golfers like Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau would add competitiveness, which in turn would generate more interest.

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#1. Reversing Course on the FedExCup Playoffs Opener (August 2026)

McIlroy signaled that he would probably skip the 2025 FedEx Cup playoffs opener. In an interview, he also stated the reason behind not playing the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

“I’ll probably not play the first play-off event in Memphis,” McIlroy told the Telegraph in November 2024. “I mean, I finished basically dead last there this year [tied for 68 in a 70-man field], and only moved down one spot in the play-off standings.”

Honestly speaking, McIlroy didn’t need to play the 2025 competition. The Northern Irishman was in second place in the FedEx Cup standings, and his place in the BMW Championship was secured. Hence, it was expected that McIlroy wouldn’t play the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship either. This time he was in 12th place in the FedEx Cup standings, and his place in the BMW Championship was again secured.

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However, McIlroy shocked fans by playing at the event. In a pre-tournament press conference, he also opened up on why he decided to play the FedEx St. Jude Championship this year. If McIlroy hadn’t played the event, he would have four weeks off before the BMW Championship. According to McIlroy, taking a long break like that would have been “a little too much.”

Overall, if 2026 taught us something, it’s that Rory McIlroy’s statements could come with a built-in refresh button. So, when McIlroy says something about the next big golf controversy in the future, don’t immediately react to it. Give it some time. For all you know, he might take a mulligan.