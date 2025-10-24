Rory McIlroy’s Old Wounds Reopened by Bryson DeChambeau as Their Rivalry Takes a Fresh Turn

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 U.S. Open, narrowly defeating Rory McIlroy in a tense finale. These two have shared a compelling rivalry for years. McIlroy triumphed at the 2025 Masters, winning in a playoff and completing his career Grand Slam. Their careers have always seemed to run in parallel, chasing perfection in very different ways. That familiar tension sparked again during a chat about AI in golf broadcasting.

On a recent episode, LIV Golf’s James Watson sat down with Bryson DeChambeau to talk about how AI is changing golf broadcasting. Then came the question that flipped the mood. “Do you think that having the certainty and the insight with AI and data takes away from the raw instinct within the game?” In seconds, the talk drifted from tech jargon to something deeper. It was now about the emotion that makes sports worth watching in the first place.

Watson replied with a sting, “Absolutely not. As a television producer, and Bryson touched on it before, I believe celebrating big moments needs human instinct and the ability to say no. The ability to say stop, let’s not put that on air, let’s just celebrate this shot right now. I mean, for those watching the Masters, and I’m not trying to bring this up just for you, Bryson, when Rory won, they stayed on the wide shot.”

The moment carried an extra sting. Bryson had come close to Masters glory earlier this year, only to finish behind McIlroy after leading most of the tournament. Watson’s comment unintentionally reopened that old wound, setting Bryson up for the perfect comeback.

Bryson smirked and cut in. “I beat him at the U.S. Open.” The room erupted in laughter. Watson quickly waved it off. “I was not trying to go there, I promise.” It was classic Bryson. Quick-witted, confident, and always ready to remind the world he keeps score.

That’s when Watson steered the conversation back to AI, “When Rory won, they stayed on the wide shot and captured every bit of emotion of his celebration. And that took a human to make the decision not to cut to his family, not to cut to his friends, not to cut to the crowd, but to stay there and celebrate that moment. I don’t believe AI is ever going to be able to do that.”

The contrast was clear. Bryson brought a real-world win to the table, while Watson focused on moments only human instinct could capture. That tension isn’t just in interviews or broadcasts, it’s about to hit the course again.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau over the years

The Ryder Cup came and went, but all eyes were still on Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. Their clashes on the biggest stages had already left a mark, and the tension carried over every time they stepped on the course.

It all started at the 2024 U.S. Open. McIlroy stumbled late, handing Bryson the win. DeChambeau celebrated as McIlroy walked off quietly. That silent moment said more than words ever could. Later, the Augusta 2025 only fanned the flames.

Paired together for the Masters’ final round, they barely exchanged words. DeChambeau later said, “He didn’t talk to me once all day.” McIlroy brushed off the tension, “I just tried to focus on my own game.”

Off the course, the back-and-forth got even sharper. DeChambeau joked ahead of the Ryder Cup, “I’ll be chirping in his ear this time.” McIlroy shot back with a grin, “The only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people.” Their playful digs quickly went viral, making headlines well beyond the usual golf news.

The Ryder Cup is behind them, but the rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy is far from over. Their next meeting could be set for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in November 2025. McIlroy will be teeing off at Yas Links, while DeChambeau could join the field as part of his early 2026 schedule

This tournament will be their first face-off since the Ryder Cup, and fans are eager to see if the tension from Bethpage Black carries over to the fairways of Abu Dhabi. Will McIlroy’s focus on tradition clash with DeChambeau’s analytical approach once again? Only time will tell.