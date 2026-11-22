Rory McIlroy enjoyed another lucrative season in 2026. He successfully defended the Masters championship and then went on to win a record-tying eighth Race to Dubai title. During this successful campaign, the Northern Irishman accumulated a significant amount of money across both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. But which of the two tours paid him more?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A closer look at his official tournament earnings provides a clear answer. Even after removing all four major championships and the co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open from the calculation, the PGA Tour paid McIlroy considerably more than the DP World Tour. His regular-event earnings on the American circuit reached approximately $5.97 million, compared with around $2.65 million on the European circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy’s PGA Tour earnings in 2026

According to his official PGA Tour player profile, McIlroy earned $11,573,749 in official money in 2026. However, that figure includes his earnings from the four major championships and the Genesis Scottish Open, which is a PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned event.

After removing those five events, Rory McIlroy earned $5,967,517 from the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

He earned this sum from nine starts in PGA Tour events. He made the cut at all nine events, but withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational after Round 2 because of a back injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest chunk came from the Genesis Invitational, where he earned $1,800,000 after a T2 finish. The Tour Championship ($1,707,142) and the BMW Championship ($1,360,000) followed it.

McIlroy earned around $2.65 million on the DP World Tour in 2026. Thus, he earned about 2.25 times as much from regular PGA Tour events as from his DP World Tour appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

How the Northern Irishman earned $2.65 million on the DP World Tour

Although the PGA Tour generated more, Rory McIlroy also enjoyed a productive DP World Tour campaign. His eight counting appearances earned him €2,408,815.12, which translates to around $2,650,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, this number excludes his earnings from the four majors and the Genesis Scottish Open. However, it includes the €16,365.95 ($17,950) he earned from the Crown Australian Open, which was played back in December 2025, but is considered part of the opening stretch of the DP World Tour’s 2026 season.

Rory McIlroy’s strongest performances came in the closing stretch of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

His biggest payday arrived at the DP World Tour Championship, where he finished runner-up to Tyrrell Hatton and collected approximately $1.26 million. That single result accounted for roughly half of his entire DP World Tour earnings.

McIlroy also delivered an impressive performance at the BMW PGA Championship, finishing tied for second to collect €520,211.40 ($570,000). He followed that result with a third-place finish at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, which added another €507,025.01 ($556,100) to his season total.

His performance in Dubai also capped a successful year. McIlroy secured his eighth Race to Dubai title, equaling Colin Montgomerie’s record, and received an additional $2 million from the season-long bonus pool. That payment, however, falls outside the tournament prize-money comparison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy earned a handsome amount from the four majors and the Genesis Scottish Open, too

While the PGA Tour dominated his regular-event earnings, the major championships provided another substantial financial boost. McIlroy collected $5,335,556 across the four majors, with his victory at Augusta National alone accounting for an overwhelming portion of it.

His Masters triumph delivered $4.50 million, making it his biggest individual tournament payday of the season. He also finished T7 at the PGA Championship, earning $637,050.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remaining two majors contributed smaller amounts. McIlroy finished T32 at the U.S. Open for $128,756 and T40 at The Open Championship for $69,750.

Besides the majors, he finished tied for seventh at the Genesis Scottish Open. The co-sanctioned event brought him $270,675 in official earnings.

Interestingly, Rory McIlroy’s Masters victory alone generated almost 1.7 times his entire DP World Tour tournament earnings for the season. It also represented approximately 84.3% of his total major-championship prize money.

Keeping these payouts separate matters because these championships are independent events for this comparison. Crediting their prize money to either the PGA Tour or DP World Tour would distort the actual earnings generated through regular tournaments on both circuits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Combining his earnings from regular PGA Tour events, DP World Tour tournaments, the Genesis Scottish Open, and the four majors gives McIlroy a total official tournament prize money haul of $14,223,748 in 2026.

The numbers leave little room for debate. The PGA Tour was McIlroy’s bigger source of regular tournament prize money in 2026. It paid him approximately $3.3 million more than the DP World Tour.

Ultimately, McIlroy’s 2026 earnings tell the story of a player who found success across multiple circuits. While the PGA Tour led the regular-event comparison, his major-tournament performances and strong DP World Tour results helped push his official tournament earnings beyond $14 million.