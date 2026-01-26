Rory McIlroy’s Quiet Role in Donald Trump’s Ireland Plans Gets Revealed by His Son: ‘Without Rory’s Support…’

Rory McIlroy and Donald Trump’s unlikely friendship extends beyond their rounds on the golf course in Florida. It has become the catalyst for bringing the Irish Open to Doonbeg this September. Notably, it’s with McIlroy’s support that Trump’s County Clare property has been able to land one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Rory’s become a friend. And frankly, I’d say without Rory’s support, I’m not even sure if we’d have it here,” Eric Trump revealed during an interview at the Trump International Golf Club in Doonbeg last week.

“Rory has been super supportive of the family. I was just with him two weeks ago. He played at Trump Jupiter,” Eric explained. He promised McIlroy that Doonbeg would host “the best Irish Open that Ireland has ever seen,” adding that his father plans to attend in September. “I think he’s gonna be here. He really wants to be here—and I know Rory definitely wants him here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The relationship between the Green jacket holder and the Trump family extends beyond Donald Trump. Earlier this year, Rory McIlroy joined Trump’s granddaughter, Kai, on the driving range following her LPGA tour debut, demonstrating connections across generations of the family.

Getty LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Kai Trump talk on the on the ninth green prior to The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 12, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Amgen Irish Open has been held at established Irish courses throughout its history. Doonbeg will host it for the first time in September 2026. The decision was announced on September 10, 2025, shortly after McIlroy won the 2025 Irish Open at The K Club in Co. Kildare. That win marked his second Irish Open title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy’s “no problem” remark came during a discussion about potential host venues for the 2026 tournament. His stature in Irish golf as a recent major winner helped the venue selection to be viewed positively by the media and fans.

Eric Trump also reflected a strong commercial interest in the event during the same interview. Ticket sales are running 30 percent above previous Irish Opens at this stage, and corporate hospitality has sold out months in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“You’re going to see some of the true great stars come to this event,” he said.

Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Ireland, designed by Greg Norman, will host the Irish Open from September 9-13, 2026, as part of the DP World Tour season. Notably, it will be the 22nd different venue to stage the national open since 1927.

There is no formal evidence that the 36-year-old lobbied organizers to select Doonbeg. But the connection has gained Donald Trump a venue for an international tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Doonbeg prepares for September’s tournament, Trump’s golf business expands beyond Ireland.

Trump’s Scotland golf venture mixes presidential duties with family business

On July 29, 2025, Donald Trump opened a new golf course in Scotland. He cut a red ribbon with golden scissors before fireworks went off to celebrate the occasion. The president brought his sons Eric and Don Jr. with him. Notably, the course is named after Trump’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, according to The Washington Post. On August 13, the course was opened for the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Trump came up with the idea for the new course, which is part of Trump International Scotland’s “Greatest 36 Holes in Golf.” After opening, the property hosted a PGA Seniors Championship. Golfers at the championship event had to pass through metal detectors as part of security protocols.

Moreover, during his visit, Trump met with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The White House said it was a business trip but watchdog groups raised ethical concerns about mixing government work with private financial interests.

Notably, Trump’s children run a trust that holds his assets and runs the Trump Organization. According to reports, they have signed contracts for golf courses in Qatar and Vietnam while the government works out the tariff rates for those countries. This is Trump’s third golf course in Scotland, after Turnberry and the original Aberdeen course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can we see more events happening in his courses? Or was he able to land this one only because of Rory McIlroy’s support.