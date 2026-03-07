Rory McIlroy’s Warning Rings True as Justin Thomas ‘Humiliated’ Himself at Bay Hill With Failed Comeback Attempt

Justin Thomas walked back onto a PGA Tour course for the first time in five months, and Bay Hill made him pay for every single shot. After two rounds of 79, Thomas finished dead last. The 2017 U.S. Open champion looked like a man still finding his feet after microdiscectomy surgery in November, and he knew it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve just felt like I was like humiliating myself out there. I’m, like, ‘This isn’t really that fun.’ So just really tried to use the [last] nine holes to be productive and get ready for next week. There’s no better place to try things, if you will, than competition. I had zero to lose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy, Thomas’s Florida neighbor, had already raised an eyebrow when JT revealed the API would be his comeback event.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I saw J.T. a few weeks ago, and he said that this is going to be his first start…and I said, ‘Oof, that’s probably not the best place to come back to after six months off.'”

Now looking at the leaderboard, he wasn’t wrong. Bay Hill punishes hesitation and rewards precision, two things Justin Thomas simply didn’t have. Ten fairways hit over 36 holes, 110 feet of putts made total. The only real silver lining? No physical pain. His pride, though, took the full 14-over beating.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story..)