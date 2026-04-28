Rory McIlroy’s Wife Stunned Tour Pro With Her Response to ‘Hostile’ Fan Behavior

Most would expect the golfer to crumble when a beer is thrown at a player’s wife, and crowds scream obscenities before every shot. Rory McIlroy didn’t do it at Bethpage Black last year. But the person who held everything together that week wasn’t even holding a club; it was his wife, says Bob MacIntyre.

“On Saturday on the sixth hole, Rory and Shane’s group stopped and didn’t hit a shot for about 10 minutes,” the Scotsman recalled. “I was in the team room doing some physio and I said, ‘We need to go out there.’ I rounded up about 10 of us, players, caddies, staff, so that Rory and Shane weren’t just seeing hostile fans everywhere they looked. Honestly, it was Erica who amazed me most. She was sitting in the back of that buggy like an absolute trooper, not flinching. If she reacted, Rory would have reacted, and if the two of them reacted, the crowd would have won. She was unbelievable.”

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Bethpage Black was one of the most hostile atmospheres in Ryder Cup history. A drink was physically thrown at Erica on that same Saturday. “F*** you, Rory” chants rang out from the first tee. Fans directed personal and homophobic slurs at Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry throughout. Security was visibly increased, and multiple spectators were ejected. PGA of America president Don Rea Jr. later issued a public apology, admitting the behavior “crossed the line.” McIlroy called it “dangerous for the game.” Europe won 15-13.

Imago Ireland s Rory McIlroy during the day 4 of the 2026 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 12, 2026. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_326801605

The fact that Bob MacIntyre physically walked out mid-round to stand with McIlroy’s group is a testament to the true state of their relationship. MacIntyre has described McIlroy as a “best buddy,” someone he calls for advice and talks to about life, not golf. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry caught up with MacIntyre at the Zurich Classic in 2024 to ask how he was settling into Orlando. No golf talk.

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The foundation was laid before that. At the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy birdied the final two holes to beat MacIntyre by one shot, denying him a home win in front of a Scottish crowd. The two embraced behind the scorer’s tent afterwards, with McIlroy apologizing directly. “If he can shoot 64 in a day like today, he can do anything,” Rory McIlroy said.

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The respect has grown since. After Bob MacIntyre finished runner-up at the 2025 US Open at Oakmont, McIlroy called him a “fighter” with “world-class” closing ability. MacIntyre responded in kind in January 2026. “I think he is going to end up being the best European player ever to play the game of golf. He probably is already. When Rory does something or goes somewhere, probably a lot of guys are going to follow.”

That history explains why MacIntyre did not hesitate at Bethpage. He rounded up ten people and walked out mid-round to stand beside McIlroy. After everything, the image that stayed with him was Erica, still in the back of that buggy, not reacting, not giving the crowd anything to work with.

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Bob MacIntyre’s ambitions, though, stretch well beyond Ryder Cup memories.

Bob MacIntyre on his legacy: ‘I still don’t know how good I can get’

MacIntyre’s definition of a successful career is specific. A major, the Scottish Open, and two Ryder Cups. That is his checklist. But he was quick to separate the golfer from the person. “I’d hope people say he was a good person. Decent. He gave back to the people who helped him.”

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What makes that grounded outlook interesting is that MacIntyre genuinely believes his ceiling is still unknown. Watching Scottie Scheffler operate weekly has only sharpened that belief. The consistency, the structure, the relentless work ethic. MacIntyre sees it up close every week and uses it as a measuring stick, not a discouragement.

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His method of learning is deliberate. When MacIntyre shares a range with someone better, he studies the why, not the what. Not copying swings or routines but asking himself what separates that player from him. Two years competing against the world’s best every single week has accelerated that process faster than anything else could.

Away from the scorecard, MacIntyre keeps it simple. Happy life, healthy family, achieved dreams. For someone who struggled badly with homesickness during his first PGA Tour season in Orlando, flying home to Scotland for shinty games and family time, those words carry real meaning rather than rehearsed interview answers.