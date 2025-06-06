Rory McIlroy’s Worrying Admission About PGA Tour Return Sparks Sympathy from Golf World: ‘He Is Human’

After Rory McIlroy won the Masters in April, completing his career Grand Slam, he appeared at only 2 events since—the Truist Championship and the PGA Championship. He performed poorer than what was expected of him. While he chooses to have a selective schedule this year, he was seen skipping the notable Jack Nicklaus event, The Memorial, that too without any courteous prior communication to host post his media fiasco at the PGA Championship, and has avoided the media since. He only addressed the media after almost a month, at the RBC Canadian Open this week, and dropped a few truth bombs regarding his play.

We all know McIlroy waited almost a decade to complete his Grand Slam to have his name etched alongside the other 5 greats: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods. And it wasn’t easy. The journey had missed cuts, heartbreaking finishes, and near-misses. After this, everyone thought of it as a boost for him to strive for more, probably a calendar grand slam, but the world No. 2 feels differently. You see, he is finding it difficult to find something to chase and something to grind for, which is understandable given that he worked relentlessly for a long time to achieve his career Grand Slam.

Talking about his struggles, he shared, “I don’t know if I’m chasing anything. I would certainly say that the last few weeks I’ve had a couple weeks off, and going and grinding on the range for three or four hours every day is maybe a little tougher than it used to be. You have this event in your life that you’ve worked towards, and it happens. Sometimes it’s hard to find the motivation to get back on the horse and go again,” expressing that he is facing a lack of motivation post his master’s win.

At the tournament’s press conference, he also expressed his reasons for not addressing the media at the PGA Championship: “I didn’t play well the first day, so I wanted to go practice, so that was fine.” He shot 74 on the first day. “On the second day, we finished late. I wanted to go back and see Poppy before she went to bed. The driver news broke. I didn’t really want to speak on that,” he continued, mentioning that he did not want to address the news of his non-conforming driver issue, which was supposed to be confidential but was leaked by two members of the media.

While he openly confessed to the lack of motivation, which has been evident in his performances since the Masters, he also said resetting and trying to figure out his next goals is what he is aiming for—”I” think the last two weeks have been good for me just as a reset, just to sort of figure out where I’m at in my own head, what I want to do, where I want to play. Yeah, reset some goals.”

This is probably why he is tied at 119th after day 1 at the RBC Canadian Open. While this shocking revelation did send his fans into a frenzy, many came out in support of the Masters champion and agreed with his decision to figure out what the future holds for him.

Fans come out in support of Rory McIlroy’s revelation

“11 years of heartbreak, and he pulled off what he’s worked his whole life to do. It is understandable,” a fan commented, highlighting that Rory McIlroy waited 11 years to achieve his grand slam, winning his last major at the 2014 PGA Championship before the 2025 Masters.

Being introduced to the game very early on in life, McIlroy knew he wanted to be the best since having a successful amateur career and winning his first major, the 2011 U.S. Open, just a few years after being on the PGA Tour. With 44 professional wins, including 29 on the PGA Tour alone, it’s evident that he has been working hard his entire life to achieve what he has today.

Another Rory fan commented—”I” mean, he clearly still works harder than most But a totally human response that most of us would probably have as well,” supporting McIlroy’s statement of finding it difficult to stick to his usual routine of grinding at the range for 3-4 hours every day.

One fan commented in line with McIlroy being like the rest of us, “Just Rory showing he is human. Seems like a completely rational thing to feel for somebody who has made so much money & recently achieved a major career milestone.” Sure, McIlroy has achieved the career grand slam, is world No. 2, and earned $104,967,688 on the Tour, but he is also human.

“Expected, he’s suffering a kind of hangover; he’ll be back to his best soon when the hunger returns,” another user commented that this might just be a phase for McIlroy, and we can expect him to be back in form when his hunger to win again returns. But with the U.S. Open and The Open Championship coming soon, this could be a new challenge for him, as he won these two events almost a decade ago. “That makes sense, but he can find something new to work toward,” a user advised, posting in support of McIlroy’s revelation.

While it’s an everyday battle for players to keep finding motivation, without having something to strive for or a target to work for, they are merely just practicing for nothing. For McIlroy to win again and continue winning, he needs to keep his competitive fire alive.