Rory Mcllroy Addresses PGA Tour Future as Back Injury Puts Masters Plans at Risk

Rory McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational before his third round on Saturday after lower-back muscle spasms cut short his warm-up at Bay Hill. The World No. 2 had been inside the top 10 at 4-under following a second-round 68, but felt a twinge during his gym session that worsened on the practice range.

“While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back,” McIlroy said in a statement. “As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back. Unfortunately, I’m not able to continue and have to withdraw.”

McIlroy pulled out approximately 30 minutes before his 12:55 p.m. ET tee time. He told Golf Channel that he potentially could have played through the discomfort, but with The Players Championship next week and the Masters a month away, the risk did not justify the reward. McIlroy is the defending champion at both events.

It marks the first time in 13 years that McIlroy has withdrawn mid-tournament, the last instance being the 2013 Honda Classic. He told Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that he was “all good” as he left the Bay Hill property.