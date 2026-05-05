Rory McIlroy Brands Brooks Koepka ‘Insane’ Over Costly PGA Tour Return – Report

Brooks Koepka‘s return to the PGA Tour in January 2026 after agreeing to a hefty cost stunned many. Rory McIlroy could not believe it either, summing up his return in two words: flat out insane.

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On the Foreplay Podcast, Frankie Borrelli recalled McIlroy’s reaction, telling hosts Kevin Kisner, Samuel Riggs, and Trent exactly what Rory had said. According to Borrelli, McIlroy said what Koepka did was “insane” and that if he were in Brooks’ place, he would not have gone through with it. “It’s so much to give up and jump back,” McIlroy said.

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The numbers explain why. As per the Returning Member Program, the 36-year-old gave up five years of player equity shares, got banned from the $100 million FedEx Cup bonus program for 2026, and agreed to a $5M charitable donation at the Tour’s demand. PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp estimated the total financial cost to Koepka at somewhere between $50 million and $85 million, calling it “one of the largest financial repercussions in professional sports history.”

Koepka accepted every condition regardless. He had walked away from LIV Golf on December 23, 2025, with a year remaining on his contract, but returned to the Tour a month later at the Farmers Insurance Open. McIlroy, despite the “insane” label, made clear it came from a place of respect. Speaking after a TGL match that same week, he said Koepka “obviously is a very competitive person and wants to compete at the highest level.”

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Imago Ireland s Rory McIlroy during the day 4 of the 2026 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States, on April 12, 2026. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_326801605

That tracks with how the two have always viewed each other. Even through the LIV divide, McIlroy has called Koepka a “phenomenal player” and the “most fun to watch” when his game is on. Their rivalry goes back to moments like the 2019 Tour Championship, where Koepka finished five strokes behind the 6x major winner and praised him without hesitation afterward.

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McIlroy dedicated multiple years to his role as the primary PGA Tour advocate who opposed LIV while he expressed his dislike of the format, which he declared “not for me.” By 2026, he had softened, admitting he had been “overly judgmental” and welcoming defectors back for the good of the game.

That context matters. The 37-year-old was not mocking Koepka. He was being honest about the math. The financial cost Koepka accepted was something he could never justify, but the fact that he did it anyway was what Rory found so difficult to understand.

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The green jacket holder’s comments now carry even more weight, given what has unfolded with LIV Golf itself.

LIV Golf’s Saudi funding is gone: What happens next?

PIF announced it would end its financial support for LIV Golf after the 2026 season, as the investment is “no longer consistent with the current phase of PIF’s investment strategy.” The Saudis have spent over $5 billion on the league since its establishment in 2022. They will lose the entire amount after the current season concludes.

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Representatives for several LIV players have contacted the PGA Tour to discuss their return. But people familiar with the conversations say any path back will be significantly more restrictive than the deal Koepka received. The Returning Member Program that Koepka used is no longer open. A PGA Tour source was direct: “The situation is different now.”

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People will be closely watching the situations of DeChambeau and Rahm, two of the biggest names in golf. DeChambeau’s contract runs through the end of 2026, and his representatives have reportedly reached out to explore options. However, his openness to a return is conditional.

Rahm has a more complex situation because his DP World Tour membership reinstatement process remains unresolved, creating uncertainty about his ability to compete in the 2027 Ryder Cup.

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp says there is scar tissue and “it has to be accounted for in some shape or form.” The 11 players who filed antitrust lawsuits against the PGA Tour include DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, and their cases will receive the highest level of examination. The reentry process will require more effort than simply writing a check.