Rose Zhang Admits the Negative Impact of Stanford Schedule on Her LPGA Tour Priorities

To be a full-time LPGA star and a full-time student is all about balance and discipline. And LPGA’s Rose Zhang surely knows a thing or two about it. Securing the Mizuho Americas Open in her professional debut, Zhang became the first woman on the LPGA to do so in over 70 years. However, the rising pro can sometimes find it difficult to juggle the responsibilities of academics and athletic performance, forcing her to step away from the greens.

“So I’ve been making more of an effort to be able to go practice. The only problem is sometimes my schedule doesn’t allow it. My schedule on Tuesdays, Thursdays is from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. I just have straight classes and only have ten minutes to walk if class it class. So, unfortunately, I think only then that kind of hinders my ability, but I also like to just because I’m able to treat one thing at a time,” Zhang shared with the media at the ANNIKA at Pelican field.

Rose Zhang’s rise has looked effortless from the outside, but she never let go of her life as a student. Even as she entered the LPGA Tour, she kept attending classes, motivated in part by Michelle Wie West. Wie West, a close friend on tour, had earned her Stanford degree back in 2012 while still competing, and Zhang often points to her as proof that the workload, while demanding, is possible.

Zhang quickly collected two LPGA victories, yet the rhythm of her seasons shifted. In her rookie year, she played every event on the schedule. The following year, though, she scaled back dramatically. She made only two starts and skipped the Fall Asian swing entirely for the first time since turning pro, choosing instead to focus on finishing her degree.

“It’s very difficult and I’m not really sure if there is a right option to just turn pro and just play golf or finish my degree. In my opinion, this is a good balance for what I’m striving for. It’s not necessarily the most popular route, but it’s definitely a good route in my eyes,” Zhang revealed.

Hence, swapping one hat for another, Zhang actively manages her schedule. For instance, Zhang took a winter sabbatical last year to turn her entire focus to academics. The LPGA standout took 22 units of classes during her time in Palo Alto, California. This year, too, she’s set to call it a season a bit earlier than planned on the 2025 LPGA Tour.

Now, she returns to Florida for The Annika, her most recent competitive round dating back to September at the Kroger Queen City Championship. At 22, she has already logged 13 LPGA starts this season while working toward a Communication degree at Stanford, which she plans to complete in March. Reflecting on the gruelling strain of balancing both acts together, Rose Zhang admitted:

“Last quarter I felt how difficult it was going through the season and maintaining just my energy and my stability in the things that I was doing. So I decided to use this winter quarter to just be a student.”

While Zhang herself voluntarily takes academic leaves, as a person who struggles to rest without guilt, sometimes external factors can act as the only anchor in her unforgiving schedule. That stretch came in early 2025, when Rose Zhang found herself out of the courses owing to a neck injury. The young golfer also pulled out of the first major of the LPGA season, the Chevron Championship, after the neck spasms got unrelenting.

Rehabbing at the UFC Performance Institute, alongside trained fighters, the 22-year-old admitted that the injury acted as a physical and mental reset for her. “I think it was very important for me. I would say the last three years have been a little bit hectic. I haven’t really had time to process everything,” Zhang added.

The injury helped her go “back to the basics” while allowing her to work on both her physicality and her mental pedigree. Learning to honor herself, Zhang revealed that she is beginning to enjoy golf a lot more than she did earlier, focusing on her effort more than the outcome.

But could this divided commitment affect her golfing career? Her 2025 results paint a murky picture.

Rose Zhang’s school commitments are hindering her career

Rose Zhang has had a year of ups and downs. But the rocky roads have been far from glamorous, in striking contrast with her exceptional golfing calibre. Her golfing season first upturned when she returned to the greens after the 2-month-long winter sabbatical. Teeing it up at the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club, she shot a 1-over 73 on the first round. She eventually missed the cut, reflecting on her slowed performance.

However, things only got worse as the season progressed. After missing another cut at the Mizuho Americas Open, she finished T35 at the Amundi Evian Championship. Showcasing another flash of brilliance at the FM Championship, Zhang got her season-best finish at T5 with 15-under. However, a lacklustre year has only added uncertainty to her season-ending LPGA stretch.

Falling to 87th in the Race to CME standings, Zhang will have to finish third or better at the ANNIKA event to secure the CME Group Tour Championship spot. Her school commitments have undeniably impacted her game quite a bit. In contrast, she admits that the injury has helped her improve the elements of her game where she was lagging.

Turns out, this is not the first time school has stood in the way of the athletic careers of golfers. Golfers like Nick Dunlap, Blades Brown, and Akshay Bhatia dropped out of college midyear to focus on their golfing careers. Moreover, major names like Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, Tyrell Hatton, and Charley Hull skipped college completely to play the sport they love.

Going down the more unconventional path, Rose Zhang is either set to make history or sacrifice her pro potential for a degree. Only time can tell.