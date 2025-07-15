Rose Zhang Forced to Swallow a Bitter Pill After LPGA Comeback Goes Wrong

In 2023, Rose Zhang made history by winning the Mizuho Americas Open in her professional debut on the LPGA Tour. Two years later, since then, she’s struggling to find that same spark of greatness. After stepping away from the LPGA Tour for two months to focus on her studies at Stanford University, Rose Zhang returned to competition, but shaking off the rust wasn’t easy. Her first event after resuming, the 2025 Ford Championship, ended in disappointment as she missed the cut. However, her performance at the recent 2025 Amundi Evian Championship marked a positive shift, as she finished tied for 35th, one of her best results since returning from the break.

Three days after the tournament concluded, Zhang reflected on the experience with an emotional message, offering a glimpse into the personal challenges and quiet resilience that had led to her return to form.

“trending… slowly but surely 🥹☀️ Golf doesn’t look the prettiest at the moment, but we’ve come a long way since earlier this year. Merci beaucoup, Evian, I’ve never appreciated your views more.” Zhang posted on Instagram. After her return, she has missed the cut in 3 events and made the cut for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at 73rd position. This means that her only top 10 finish of the year came in at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions (T10). Through her Instagram post, she admits that her golf game isn’t at its best right now, but she’s slowly making progress. The post showcases a carousel of the scenic Evian Resort Golf Club during sunset, a quite acceptance by Zhang that even though she is at her lowest, there is still a long way to go and its just the beginning.

However, the performance of the 2x LPGA winner is due to other setbacks apart from her studies. Zhang also suffered a neck injury that forced her to skip the season’s first major, The Chevron Championship, and it also cut into her practice time. When she finally returned to competition at the Mizuho Americas Open, she had only been swinging a club for a few days, which resulted in her missing the cut.

To her, this season seems very unorthodox so far. Between the injury, heavy school workload, and the pressure to perform, it hasn’t been easy. Now, she’s focused on staying healthy, taking things step by step, and rebuilding her game. “I think the break was a blessing in disguise,” Zhang told Golf Channel’s “Live From” at Erin Hills. “I was able to slow down a little bit. Everything has happened so quickly, and then my offseasons didn’t feel like offseasons since I was taking the full course load when I was back at school. All in all, I think my mental state is pretty good. I’m very mentally [strong]. I feel grateful for the process I’ve put in and the efforts I’ve put in.” said Zhang as per Golf Channel. Following a strict study schedule as well as juggling Tour events can take a toll on any golfer. So, in hindsight, a short break was necessary, as Zhang admits, which will help her take things step by step and come back stronger.

Additionally, she is not new to taking breaks from golf; she has done it before as well. This is actually the second year in a row that Zhang has taken a break from golf during the winter quarter at Stanford. She’s studying communications and is committed to finishing her degree. However, for Zhang, the commitment to her studies is more than just having a degree certificate in her name.

Why Rose Zhang believes college still matters even as a golf pro

For Rose Zhang, balancing school with professional golf isn’t just about getting a degree; it’s a key part of her personal growth. “You know, a lot of people ask me, [why do you do all this?] But I do think it is really, really good for my character. Really good for just my personal development in general,” she said. While many rising stars skip college to focus solely on golf, Zhang sees value in taking a different path. “It’s not necessarily the most popular route, but it’s definitely a good route in my eyes,” she added, explaining why she remains committed to finishing her communications degree at Stanford.

She values the structure and perspective that school brings to her life. “I really like how my schedule is playing out right now… I’ll get to finish everything that I need to and then prioritize that, put that to the side, and get ready for the entire season,” Zhang explained. Taking on a full course load forces her to manage her time well, build better routines, and stay grounded. For Zhang, education isn’t a distraction from golf; it’s something that strengthens her overall mindset, and that’s eventually good for her game.

Lydia Ko is another LPGA pro who has a similar belief that being an early star in the game forced her to miss out on her school life. This pushed her to continue her studies at least later in life at Korean University, pursuing Psychology.

With her focus now back on the course and a renewed sense of balance, Zhang is slowly building toward the player she knows she can be, one step, one lesson at a time.