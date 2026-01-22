Rose Zhang Opens Up About Her ‘Senioritis’ Struggle After Stepping Away from LPGA for College

Rose Zhang’s latest Instagram story says more than a missed putt. In a brief, lighthearted clip, the Stanford senior and LPGA winner hints at the mental tug-of-war between campus life and the pro tour. She offered a candid glimpse into how her final year of college is quietly shaping her season away from the spotlight.

“Guys senioritis struggle is real,” Rose Zhang wrote in an Instagram story she uploaded.

The video shows her trying to make a putt from close range. But despite being a few feet away, she couldn’t manage to get the ball in the hole. As the ball gets close to the hole, she could be heard saying “go,” but it didn’t.

Many golfers would consider it a dire situation. However, the American professional added a pinch of humor by uploading the story and tagging it as a “senioritis struggle”. Senioritis is a struggle that older golfers, usually over 45-50 years old, face. As people age, playing golf becomes more challenging due to physical limitations. But if that’s the case, why would the 2x LPGA winner, who is just 22 years old, refer to it in her story?

Rose Zhang wrote that because she is in her senior year of college. She limited her 2025 LPGA schedule to 14 starts, which included the ANNIKA and the Grant Thornton Invitational. Instead of the tour, she prioritized the Communications degree she is pursuing at Stanford University.

Many professionals, including Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, and Charley Hull, have skipped college to play golf. The 2024 Founders Cup winner, on the other hand, said she wants to prioritize her studies.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s something I want to do, it’s something that I want to gain for myself. So I am going back this fall just to go back to school; then I’ll finish up next winter, which is really exciting,” she once said about going back to college.

Since it was getting difficult to manage both, she skipped a few events on the PGA Tour. She reiterated her decision and justified it at the ANNIKA 2025. The 2x LPGA winner said that it was very important for her to complete the degree, but it has been hectic for her.

However, despite taking a break from the LPGA, Rose Zhang is still playing golf.

Rose Zhang plays golf with influencer Gabriella DeGasperis

After playing the Grant Thornton Invitational, the Stanford student was playing with golf influencer Gabriella DeGasperis in late December 2025. During the practice session, she attempted a trick shot. Many golfers have tried creative shots during events. Phil Mickelson’s reverse flop shot from 1995 and Tiger Woods’ skip over the wall come to mind instantly.

For Rose Zhang, however, the aim was to fly the ball over DeGasperis’ head into a hole behind her. Zhang struck the shot confidently, but the ball came dangerously close to DeGasperis’ face. This made the influencer fall backward out of fear. And once she was down, both of them burst laughing.

DeGasperis admitted that “I swear, I thought I was dead… I was so scared.”

The good thing was that the ball didn’t actually hit her. Therefore, there were no injuries, but Rose Zhang could not control her laughter.

Zhang’s playful “senioritis” moment shows how she keeps the game light even while juggling the demands of college and professional golf. As she works toward finishing her degree, fans get a rare look at the human side of a rising star learning to balance ambition with everyday life.