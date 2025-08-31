Rose Zhang’s Net Worth 2025: LPGA Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

After an “orthodox” season marked by surgery, a slide in the rankings, and a bold choice to put her Stanford communication degree first, Rose Zhang has fought her way back to a tie for second on the leaderboard at the FM Championship. This run of form is set to open plenty of doors for her, boosting her standing both in rankings and on the financial front. But the Californian is already sitting on a healthy purse.

With multiple lucrative brand endorsements and spectacular earnings from winning various events, Zhang has accumulated considerable wealth in her bank account.

Born in 2003, Rose Zhang quickly rose through California’s junior golf circuit. She cemented herself as one of the most decorated amateurs in history by winning the 2020 US Women’s Amateur, the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and back-to-back NCAA Division I titles. The latter made her the first woman to win it twice, with a Stanford record 12 career victories — one more than Tiger Woods! No wonder she is considered as the female Woods. So, how has the golfer been amassing her fortune, which now stands at $2.7 million.

Rose Zhang’s financial rise since she turned pro

Rose Zhang’s career took an upward trajectory when she turned pro in 2023. Her rookie season brought in nearly $1.4 million. She stunned the golf world by winning her LPGA debut at the Mizuho Americas Open, bagging a whopping $412,500. This was followed by $1.1 million in 2024 and added a second title at the Cognizant Founders Cup in 2024, which further added $450,000 to her bank account. She also finished T8 at the Paris Olympics and went undefeated at the Solheim Cup.

In 2025, her career earnings have pushed past a whopping $2.7 million. This year, Zhang has managed one top-10 finish in 11 starts. Yet, she was able to make cuts in just five events due to her neck injury, which saw her sitting out most of the season.

This season, though still in progress, has shown both her consistency and her ability to cash in on solid finishes. She opened the year with a T10 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, carding -8 and pocketing $45,470. At the Amundi Evian Championship, she posted -3 for a T35 finish, which got her $50,597, the most she earned from an event this season. Soon after, she delivered a T16 at the Standard Portland Classic with an impressive -13, which added another $29,126 to her purse.

These performances have already taken her 2025 earnings to $153,700. This has taken her overall net worth into the estimated $5-6 million range. And now, with the final round of the FM Championship underway, if she maintains her T2 finish, it will bring her another $383,743. The total purse for the event stands at $4.1 million. This payout will not only eclipse her entire season’s haul so far, but also mark her biggest single paycheck since turning pro.

But Zhang’s earnings don’t stop with tournament checks. The Californian has also stacked up significant income through high-profile brand endorsements. Here’s a look at some of them.

Rose Zhang’s growing brand empire

Long before she turned pro in 2023, Rose Zhang was already a marketable figure through groundbreaking NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals at Stanford, becoming the first collegiate golfer to sign with Adidas. That relationship has since blossomed into a full professional partnership, making Adidas her primary apparel sponsor, with her gracing the brand’s iconic three stripes in all major events. The deal amount for it is ,unfortunately, not disclosed.

Her cap bears the bold Callaway title. She has been with the company since age 13, gaming their clubs and golf balls through every stage of her career. Callaway even celebrated her historic LPGA debut victory with limited-edition “Rose” Truvis Golf Balls. Alongside Adidas and Callaway, Rolex welcomed her as a Testimonee in 2023, adding her name with the likes of Lydia Ko and Jack Nicklaus.

However, Zhang’s sponsor lineup extends beyond golf equipment and apparel. Delta Airlines signed her in 2023 as part of its push into an LPGA partnership. Then, AT&T joined the fold during the US Women’s Open with a multi-year deal. East West Bank has also been one of her longest-standing backers, making her a cultural ambassador for Asian-American communities. USwing Eyewear tapped her as the face of its golf-specific sunglasses, even launching a $699 Rose Gold signature line that donates part of its proceeds to the Pacific Academy Foundation.

While specific endorsement values are largely undisclosed, as per certain industry sources, Zhang’s endorsement portfolio represents “millions in professional sponsorship.” This adds to her growing net worth. Her marketability stems from her historic achievements, including becoming the first woman since 1951 to win her LPGA debut and holding the amateur world #1 ranking for a record 141 weeks.

With the FM Championship result set to unfold, Rose Zhang could be on the verge of attracting even more brand endorsements. For now, it’s a waiting game.