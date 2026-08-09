Rowdy LIV Golf Fan Leaves Star Stunned With Bizarre Mid-Putt Outburst

As Thomas Pieters lined up a four-footer for birdie on the 11th green at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, someone in the gallery screamed “Get in the hole!”, the oldest, laziest line in golf heckling, at the one moment on a golf course where it makes zero sense to yell it.

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It was the third round of LIV Golf New York, and the timing was so off that Pieters stopped, turned around, and looked like he genuinely couldn’t believe what he’d just heard. The ball dropped anyway, and the fan followed it up with a full Ric Flair “woooo” for good measure.

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Golf writer Kyle Porter shared the video on X, captioned simply “Checking in on LIV.” It shows Pieters watching the putt drop, then wheeling around to sarcastically ask the fan if he was alright.

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It’s the kind of moment LIV Golf has practically invited. “Golf, but louder” is the tagline, and rowdy, sports-bar crowds are the point.

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Walk-up music, team uniforms, on-course DJs, fans right up against the green: it’s all by design, and at Bedminster it worked. The galleries were loud and into it all week.

Saturday just showed the other side of that coin. A fan felt comfortable enough to yell mid-stroke, and Pieters was left too stunned to do much beyond a sarcastic wisecrack. LIV has never really spelled out where “atmosphere” ends and “interference” begins, and Pieters found that line the hard way.

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The PGA Tour has been more explicit about where it draws that line. After the “Brooksy” shouting incidents tied to the Koepka-DeChambeau rivalry, commissioner Jay Monahan announced an updated fan conduct policy making spectators subject to ejection and loss of their credential or ticket for disrespectful behavior. The R&A has followed a similar path at The Open, introducing a formal spectator code called “The Open Commitment” that threatens removal from the grounds for repeated breaches. LIV has no equivalent policy on record.

A Season Already Loaded With Flashpoints

The Pieters moment did not arrive in isolation. LIV stars have found themselves at the center of a string of similar incidents with hecklers this year and last, both at LIV events and elsewhere.

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Jon Rahm has been at the center of more than one. The Spaniard angrily confronted a heckler during a round in England, and on a separate occasion, his caddie barked back at fans who yelled during his backswing. Brooks Koepka has had his own runs-in with hecklers too, most notably snapping back at a fan who taunted him over the guaranteed money he received for joining LIV, though that particular exchange came at the PGA Championship rather than a LIV event.

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It keeps happening for the same reason. LIV leans hard into party atmosphere and fans standing right on top of the action, and every so often that runs straight into a game that actually needs quiet to be played well.

Pieters didn’t let it rattle him. He carded a 1-under 70, good enough for 5-under par and a share of sixth heading into Sunday.

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Joaquin Niemann is still out front at 14-under after his own 70, but Harold Varner III’s 65 pulled him within two shots. Rahm and DeChambeau, the only two players left with a shot at the season-long Individual Championship, both struggled Saturday. Rahm shot his way to 3-over. DeChambeau sits at 7-over.

Pieters takes a share of sixth into Sunday, a strong enough position to chase a fourth top-10 finish of the season if he can find a low round. He’ll do it in front of the same kind of gallery that interrupted his putt on Saturday, and this time he already knows what to expect if someone in the crowd decides to test him again.