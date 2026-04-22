‘Ruined by Greed’: Golf Fans Left Outraged as Ryder Cup 2027 Ticket Prices Are Released

Rory McIlroy will be playing on his home soil in the 2027 Ryder Cup, chasing a historic three-peat. Luke Donald will be back for a third straight captaincy. The 2027 edition had every ingredient to be a landmark occasion, but then the ticket prices went public and changed the entire conversation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Ryder Cup organizers have confirmed that a general admission match day ticket for the 2027 edition at Adare Manor in Limerick will cost €499 (£434), nearly double the €260 face value fans paid in Rome in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those wanting premium access, “The Green” hospitality package costs €899 per day across the three tournament days, with a full-week pass at €1,999. Irish residents get first access through a priority window opening on April 24, with a global ballot following on June 3.

These numbers tell a sharp story. Match day tickets have risen 92 percent in four years. Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group’s chief Ryder Cup officer, defended the pricing, saying it is proportionate to a global sporting event, pointing to practice day tickets starting from €89 and junior tickets from €20 as proof of accessibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers also used the 2025 Bethpage Black edition, which charged $750 per match day, as a benchmark to argue that Ireland is comparatively affordable. However, the defense has done little to calm the anger.

The Ryder Cup features just 24 players, fewer shots, and a condensed three-day format, making the price-per-experience calculation feel hard to justify compared to regular tour events where fans can follow dozens of groups across a full course all day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2027 event carries significant historical weight. It will be the first time Ireland has hosted the Ryder Cup since 2006 at the K Club in County Kildare, where Europe claimed victory as part of three consecutive wins in 2002, 2004, and 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centenary occasion should have been a moment to open the doors wider. Ireland’s passionate sporting culture and the historic significance of the venue made this a rare opportunity to bring new audiences into golf. At €499 a day, it risks becoming a hospitality-driven spectacle instead.

Atkinson has promised an entertainment program beginning at 6:30 in the morning, assuring fans they will get value beyond the golf. But for the average supporter already stretching their budget, that promise does not offset a ticket price that has nearly doubled since Rome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Call Out the Ryder Cup Price Hike

The announcement triggered an immediate wave of frustration online, with supporters across Europe feeling locked out of one of golf’s biggest occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Has the Ryder Cup been ruined by greed? Fans will need to pony up around $590 USD to attend in Ireland. For one single day. It was $750 in the USA. Basically, normal working people are getting priced out of all big sports events. The World Cup is running $1k a ticket or way more. So maybe this isn’t bad; it’s just the new reality. Everyone wants experiences, but that means demand outstrips supply, and everything gets expensive. Supply and demand always win in the end,” one fan wrote.

They connected the pricing to a broader pattern where major sports consistently price out working people.

“Was looking at going to the Ryder Cup next year, but those ticket prices are a disgrace. £400 a tournament day is farcical,” another supporter wrote directly to the Ryder Cup Europe account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The math is simple. A match day in Rome in 2023 cost £226. The same ticket in Ireland in 2027 costs £434. That is over £200 more in four years, a rise that has nothing to do with inflation or wage growth across most of Europe.

“I remember paying 40 or 50 euros for the Ryder Cup 2018 in France for practice days, and it was 140 to 199 euros max per day from Friday to Sunday,” one fan recalled.

The Le Golf National edition drew enormous crowds at that price. The comparison exposes how dramatically the event has repositioned itself commercially in under a decade, shifting from broadly accessible to increasingly premium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wouldn’t pay €50 for a Ryder Cup ticket, never mind €500. Very little golf is played at the Ryder Cup, and there’s a 50/50 chance it will be raining,” one fan said, pointing to the 2025 edition where Europe had the contest wrapped up by Saturday afternoon.

With Ireland’s September weather unpredictable and the format offering fewer competitive rounds than stroke play events, the value at €499 seems genuinely difficult to defend if the contest fails to go the distance.

Even those who liked the golf pricing model weren’t in support of drawing a comparison with other sports.

“I normally defend golf ticket prices by pointing out that you can spend an entire day watching it as compared to 90 minutes at football or 80 minutes at rugby. But the Ryder Cup is a different beast. Fewer players, fewer shots. Guts of £500 for a day ticket is nonsense,” another fan wrote.

The Irish priority ballot opens on April 24. In the next few days, we’ll find out if demand stays strong or if the backlash has real effects on the organizers who were counting on the centenary event to sell itself.