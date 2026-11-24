Tiger Woods will make his comeback next month at the Hero World Challenge, but journalist Dan Rapaport isn’t convinced the 15-time major champion can turn back the clock and compete with today’s best. Speaking in an interview with Front Office Sports, Rapaport offered a candid assessment of Woods’ comeback prospects, questioning whether the golf legend can still perform at the level required to challenge the game’s elite.

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“I don’t think so,” Rapaport told David Rumsey when asked whether Woods can compete in anything beyond the TGL. “… I think in his brain, he 100% thinks that he can like make a run on Sunday at Augusta. I just think that’s how he’s wired… I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

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Woods’ age may be one reason behind Rapaport’s skepticism. But the journalist believes the most significant factor behind the 15-time major champion’s inability to recapture the form that once made him virtually untouchable is something else entirely.

“I think it was the 2021 car crash that just ruined everything,” he explained. “In 2019, he won the Masters. 2020 was a bad year for him. Remember, there was COVID. There was the 3-month stoppage. He actually didn’t come back even after COVID. I don’t know what that was about. He wasn’t playing well, but he wasn’t injured. He was just kind of not playing super well.

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“And then he had another back surgery. I think it was November or December. And then it was the 2021 car accident that I think ruined… I don’t think he’s finished in the top 40 of a tournament since that injury. I mean, I don’t know how many tournaments he’s finished, but he certainly hasn’t been inside the top 30.”

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Woods, of course, suffered severe leg and ankle injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash outside Los Angeles while driving between 84 and 87 mph in a 45-mph zone in 2021. Doctors inserted a rod, screws, and pins to stabilize his right leg during emergency surgery. But Woods returned to play on a limited schedule starting at the 2022 Masters. And as Rapaport pointed out, he has never breached the top 40 in an official PGA Tour or major championship since.

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Even the last time Woods competed at the Hero World Challenge, in 2023, he finished 18th in a 20-player field. Things have hardly improved since then. He hasn’t competed since 2024 and was involved in another car crash in March this year. Given these circumstances, his December comeback faces plenty of question marks. However, Rapaport has a theory about why Woods continues to compete despite his recent performances.

“… I mean, these capitalists… have found a way to keep Tiger involved in the sport beyond 72-hole stroke play events,” he explained. “I think that was one of the big selling points for TGL. If you’re thinking about investing in TGL and you’re one of these brands and you’re sitting in this meeting and they have a deck on the wall and they say guaranteed Tiger Woods media appearances eight times per year, you’re thinking that’s pretty damn good.

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“Say you’re like a bag sponsor. You sponsor his golf bag. The guy might not play a tournament for the whole year. And if he tries to play a tournament, he might pull out after two rounds, and then it’s like, well, what did I really pay for here? But you see him a lot. You still kind of see him a lot. And he can still model for the brand. So, these brands that want the business of Tiger Woods [are not] going anywhere.

“They just have to be a little bit more strategic with how they market that business because I don’t see him playing very many 72-hole tournaments.”

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Tiger Woods, who co-founded TGL alongside Rory McIlroy and sports executive Mike McCarley through TMRW Sports, also serves as captain and player for Jupiter Links Golf Club. He competed in the league’s inaugural 2025 season before making just one appearance in 2026, on March 24, when he represented Jupiter Links in Match 2 of the TGL Finals against Los Angeles Golf Club.

However, Woods’ limited playing appearances haven’t stopped TGL from attracting a wide range of corporate sponsors, as Rapaport pointed out. Presented by SoFi, the league has secured backing from brands across several industries. AT&T, Best Buy, Proofpoint, Farmers Insurance, and Shriners Children’s are among its founding partners.

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It has also partnered with golf and technology brands such as Callaway, Full Swing, PGA TOUR Superstore, CapTech, KPMG, Panasonic, and Topgolf. Its commercial backing extends beyond golf, too. Apparel and timekeeping brands Greyson, New Era, and Omega are among its partners, alongside beverage companies Cîroc, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Monster Energy, and Primo Brands.

Sportsbook FanDuel and PBSC are also part of the league’s sponsorship portfolio. So, even if Tiger Woods plays just once a year in TGL, these brands stand to get attention from fans eager to watch him compete. However, whether that’s the only motivation behind Woods’ return to Hero as well is yet to be seen.