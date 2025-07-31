Rumored to Rejoin PGA Tour, Brooks Koepka’s Major Desire Is Fulfilled by LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka’s future has been the talk of the golfing world in 2025. Ever since he joined LIV Golf in June 2022 on a reported $100 million-plus deal, the question has always lingered: Would he return to the PGA Tour? Now, with his multi-year contract nearing its rumored end, chatter about a potential reunion with the PGA is heating up. But just as speculation ramps up, Koepka’s latest update feels like a curveball—the five-time major winner is ecstatic over LIV Golf’s return to Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

“It’s one of my favorite stops. That course is no joke,” Koepka reportedly told insiders while preparing for his next LIV start. Sentosa is known for its narrow fairways, coastal wind shifts, and slick greens. And it’s also the site of one of Koepka’s finest LIV performances. In 2023, the Florida native finished tied for third in Singapore, narrowly missing a playoff after a Sunday surge.

The event disappeared from the 2024 schedule as LIV shifted its focus to U.S.-based venues and strategic expansion. But now, in a surprise return, Singapore is back on the card—and Koepka is fired up. “It’s a real test. Not many courses make you lock in for 18 like Sentosa,” he once said in a LIV player feature, describing how the tropical challenge suits his no-nonsense, grind-it-out game.

While fans continue to dissect clues about Koepka’s long-term plans—especially as his contract winds down—LIV’s ability to satisfy his competitive hunger in major-like conditions may be the key to keeping him around.

Koepka’s future in question, but LIV doubles down on keeping him happy

Even as PGA Tour rumors swirl, Koepka’s commitment to one principle remains unchanged—his obsession with major championships. And if LIV Golf keeps him in contention for the big four, why leave? Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship while representing LIV, becoming the first LIV golfer to snag a major after the league’s formation. That victory cemented his belief: he could still thrive outside the traditional tour.

“Majors are all that matter. If I can still play those and get paid, that’s the best of both worlds,” he said during a previous Full Swing season. LIV, to its credit, has fought to maintain major eligibility for its stars, securing exemptions and keeping dialogue open with golf’s biggest governing bodies. For Koepka, that setup continues to work.

While the PGA Tour’s revamped Signature Events and economic incentives may tempt others, Koepka seems content for now. Singapore’s return is just another sign that LIV is tailoring its schedule around meaningful venues—a factor Koepka values deeply. Just some time ago, rumours were swirling of Koepka making a return to the PGA Tour, which was ultimately addressed by the golfer himself.

Whether he re-signs or not, LIV’s structure still fulfills the one thing Koepka cares most about: winning majors, and playing them on his terms.

And for now, Sentosa is calling again—and Koepka’s game is ready to answer.