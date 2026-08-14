Rumors Spark About Bryson DeChambeau’s Dating Life as Former Hockey Goalie Allegedly Shares Pictures from His Closet

Bryson DeChambeau is in the headlines again, but not for a bomb drive, a YouTube trick-shot series, or a major championship run. It is for his love life. Rumors that the two-time U.S. Open winner is dating Canadian model and former hockey goalie Mikayla Demaiter ignited after a carousel post on Instagram sparked the story.

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Last week, Demaiter was present at LIV Golf New York at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. She shared some images from her hotel room at the event on her X handle. She was wearing a LIV Golf guest pass around her neck. One image also featured a Crushers GC cap in the background. Since DeChambeau captained the Crushers GC team, fans have been speculating.

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But what made the speculation a rumor was the images she shared afterward. On August 12, 2026, Demaiter allegedly shared pictures of herself standing in front of DeChambeau’s open closet, which had multiple Crushers GC caps.

Zire Golf shared the images on Instagram and asked a question that was on every fan’s lips: “Former hockey goalie & model Mikayla Demaiter posting photos from Bryson’s closet?”

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Another thing linking DeChambeau and Demaiter is that both follow each other on Instagram. However, neither has confirmed nor denied being in a relationship.

Demaiter, a 26-year-old Canadian model, digital creator, and former competitive ice hockey goaltender, played as a goalie for the Bluewater Hawks in Ontario’s Provincial Women’s Hockey League. However, a severe knee injury at 19 sidelined her career, forcing her into retirement.

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Demaiter then took up modeling and social media influencing. She has amassed three million followers on Instagram and 1.2 million followers on X, and has built a brand around lifestyle, fashion, and fitness content. Demaiter previously dated former NHL forward Kurtis Gabriel.

DeChambeau has been linked to other women before. He dated registered nurse and Instagram model Sophia Phalen Bertolami from 2018 to 2020.

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DeChambeau was then linked with Hunter Nugent, a former collegiate golfer who played for the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). She later became an aspiring golf influencer. Although there’s no clear timeline for their relationship, Nugent confirmed in 2022 that they are no longer dating.

In September 2022, OutKick mistook a young woman riding on a golf cart with DeChambeau at LIV Golf Chicago for Nugent. However, Nugent later reached out to the multimedia corporation and clarified that they were no longer together.

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“Bryson and I aren’t dating anymore,” she told OutKick via Instagram.

Nugent also said that the lady in the photo was his new girlfriend, Lilia Schneider. However, DeChambeau’s relationship with Schneider was just a rumor. Neither of them ever confirmed the relationship status.

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Now, maybe Demaiter and DeChambeau are dating. Whether this is true or just a rumor, like rumors about his relationship with Lilia Schneider, time will tell.