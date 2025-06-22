Russell Henley WITB June 2025 Update: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Bag Explored

The ongoing 2025 Travelers Championship is heading for a photo finish. Although Tommy Fleetwood raced to a brilliant three-stroke lead at the end of day three, the likes of Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley, Jason Day, and Scottie Scheffler are right behind him, trying to prevent him from clinching his first-ever PGA Tour title.

Henley, especially, has been a force to reckon with after scoring a whopping 61 on day 3 at the TPC River Highlands in Connecticut. His Saturday was a bogey-free endeavour with the PGA Tour pro carding nine birdies en route to the lowest score over the last three days. He will have to thank his brilliant equipment for such an impressive score at the last signature event of the season.

Henley is in a partnership with Titleist and therefore, his entire equipment is from the US-based golfing organization. There are a few major changes in the bag compared to the beginning of the season. Let’s take a look at the arsenal at Henley’s disposal as he aims to claim his second win on the PGA Tour this season.

Drivers, Irons, and Woods of Russell Henley’s choice

The Titleist GT3 Driver is Henley’s driver. The GT3 driver, which costs around $649, is a solid weapon to have in your bag. The face is well-made and offers great impact, feel, and acoustic feedback. It also allows for high ball speeds across the face, and it is also very adjustable, allowing conformity to suit the player’s needs.

The Titleist GT3 Fairway Wood is another club in Henley’s bag. Costing around $399, the fairway wood option from Titleist is renowned for allowing creativity, suiting golfers who prefer to experiment a lot with their shots. It also provides good pace on the ball, but one issue golfers generally face with the club is that it is not as forgiving as other options available. It is launch from the rough is also on the higher difficulty side.

Henley uses the Titleist T200 Iron(4) and T100 Irons(5-9) for approach shots. The T100 is a surprisingly stable model that provides a good feel to the stroke. It costs around $206 per club and proves to be extremely valuable to people who can adjust to it quickly. The T200 irons, on the other hand, provide ample forgiveness but do not offer the same feel as the T100. Henley also uses the Titleist TSi2 Hybrid at times to have more options for a shot.

Wedges and putters used by Russell Henley

In and around the tee, Henley uses solid clubs. Stuck in the sand or rough near the tee, Henley uses the Titleist Vokey Design SM10 Wedges as his rescue machine. Costing $189, the SM10 Wedges are known for their high spin performance and low launch capability, which is essential if you are trying to escape from situations where the ball is really stuck.

Titleist Scotty Cameron T5 Tour Prototype is a pricey putter at nearly $599. The putter is a remarkable piece of equipment, known for its stability, feel, and better acoustic feedback, all trademarks of a sound putter. The milling patterns present in the back of the putter is what allows for this varied output system on every stroke. A professional putter by all means.

One pack of Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls costs around $55. Henley’s choice of golf ball is not heavily unique, but it comes with its advantages. The ball offers good speed with the respect to the swing while also allowing for a good amount of control, especially when it comes to greens. The flight is also very consistent.

