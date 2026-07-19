Ryan Fox Immediately Loses $1.44 Million After Emotional Win at The Open

The total purse at The Open Championship is $17.75m (£13.3m). This is an increase of $750,000 (£560,000) compared to last year’s purse at Royal Portrush. As a result, the winner’s paycheck has increased by $100,000 (£74,600), as Ryan Fox received a paycheck of $3.2 million (roughly £2.4 million) for his 10-under 270. While it may sound lucrative, the New Zealand golfer won’t be taking home the full amount. A whopping $1.44 million won’t leave England.

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These deductions fall under His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC). It is the primary tax authority in the United Kingdom, like the IRS in the US. The body collects direct and indirect taxes, manages customs, and more. Under the HMRC guidelines, all non-UK athletes are taxed on their prize money.

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The taxes are collected under four different slabs. Here are the calculations for how much Ryan Fox will pay in taxes:

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The first £12,570 is taxed at 0% = £0

The next £37,700 (up to £50,270) is taxed at 20% = £7,539.8

The next £74,870 (up to £125,140) is taxed at 40% = £29,947.6

The remaining £2,274,860 (above £125,140) is taxed at 45% = £1,023,687

Adding the amounts from all the slabs comes to £1,061,174.4, which converts to roughly $1.44 million. This means that Ryan Fox will have only $1.76 million after taxes. Of this, he will be paying 10% to his caddie, and there will be other charges. Tom Kim had to pay it, too, after his win at the Genesis Scottish Open last week.

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Despite the charges, he will still be happy with both the reputational and financial outcomes of The Open Championship. It was evident when he held back tears during FaceTime with his daughter after the win.

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“You told me to bring a trophy home,” he told his daughter. And that’s exactly what he did.

This was his 10th appearance at The Open. He also played in the event in 2017, when Royal Birkdale hosted it previously. Over the years, he missed the cut three times, including last year. Even when he made the cut, his best performance was a T16. This came in 2019, when he carded rounds of 68-75-70-69. Apart from that, he never made it to the top 20.

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But this year was different. While he was not in command right from the start, it was a historic third round of eight-under 62 that got him into contention.

Ryan Fox started with a two-over 72. It featured four bogeys and just two birdies. However, he covered it in the second round with a two-under 68. This time, he scored five birdies and three bogeys. But then came the historic round, which included only one bogey on the par-4 13th.

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What was memorable about this round was his nine birdies on the remaining 17 holes. He scored birdies on holes 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 14, 16, and 17. With this, he joins the list of professionals with the lowest rounds at a major in men’s golf. Apart from him, Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns also hit a round of 62 at The Open this week. It was the first major event in the history of the sport where three professionals had the lowest round.

He continued the momentum on the final day with a two-under 68. This included three bogeys and five birdies, one of which came on the final hole and landed him a decisive win instead of a playoff. He finished just one shot less than the runner-up, Cameron Young.

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Despite the efforts, 45% of his paycheck will be deducted before it even reaches his account. But he has earned a lot more than just the prize money at The Open.