Ryder Cup 2025: 6 PGA Tour Stars Captain Keegan Bradley May Call for Team USA

After months of drama, speculation, and maneuvering both on and off the course, Keegan Bradley’s ready to pull the trigger. Wednesday’s the day Bradley makes his six captain’s picks for the 2025 Ryder Cup, wrapping up Team USA’s lineup. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Russell Henley, Harris English, and J.J. Spaun had no problem locking in spots.

Now the focus is on who Bradley’s going to pick for those final six spots from a stacked pool of American talent. There are certainly some good contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Thomas

The Tequesta resident Justin Thomas is blazing hot in 2025. Ranked No. 5 in the world and seventh in Ryder Cup standings with a win finally this year, breaking his victoryless drought. Thomas has a ton of experience on his hands. He’s 7-4-2 in three previous Cups with a flawless 3-0 in singles matches.

As per Data Golf, Thomas ranks fifth in True Strokes Gained (+1.69 per round) on the PGA Tour this season, trailing only Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Russell Henley. Still, with his top-10 play for nearly a year and impressive Ryder Cup pedigree, Justin Thomas looks like a lock for Team USA headed to Bethpage Black. Or, at least, should be.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Ben Griffin

Keegan Bradley is wrestling with how many rookies to bring onto Team USA for the Ryder Cup. With JJ Spaun and Russell Henley already in via auto-qualifying, Ben Griffin’s got a strong case among the rookie contenders.

Griffin landed ninth in the US team rankings thanks to some killer golf in 2025, including his first two PGA Tour wins at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Andrew Novak and at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He nailed top-10s in both the PGA Championship and US Open, and was runner-up at the Memorial Tournament.

He sure can handle the pressure.

On the other hand, he’s been one of the top 10 American golfers this year, ranking 11th in True Strokes Gained. With 12 top-15 finishes in his last 14 starts and two top-10s in majors, Griffin looks like a solid pick. He may be a rookie contender, but his recent Tour position suggests he may be getting a call tomorrow.

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay didn’t snag a PGA Tour win this season, but his numbers are solid: he’s sixth in True Strokes Gained, right on Justin Thomas’s heels. Cantlay’s Ryder Cup history is stellar with a 5-2-1 record in two appearances. Throw in his three Presidents Cup outings, and he’s got a crazy-good 15-6-1 overall record in those team events.

Cantlay’s recent form hasn’t been blazing hot, but his Tour Championship runner-up probably cinched his spot with Keegan Bradley – wildcard or not. The Jupiter guy had a rough start to the year but ended strong with two top-10s in the playoffs. With his 5-2-1 Ryder Cup record, Cantlay’s a strong contender. Additionally, he’s no. 15 in Ryder Cup standings, 21st in the world.

So, a pretty safe bet.

Maverick McNealy

Maverick McNealy is enjoying a career-best year. He made 20 out of 24 cuts with seven top-10 finishes, including a runner-up at the Genesis Invitational. McNealy ended up 10th in US team rankings and 25th on the PGA Tour in True Strokes Gained. Despite not winning this season, his impressive stats – including a T5 at the Memorial Tournament and T8 at The Sentry – make him a strong rookie contender for the Ryder Cup team. McNealy’s got Walker Cup experience under his belt, too.

Still, with Keegan Bradley having to make tough decisions and plenty of competition for spots on Team USA, it’s pretty likely that McNealy will get the congratulatory call from Bradley. After all, he does make a strong case.

Cam Young

Cameron Young’s on a heater, ranked No. 14 in Ryder Cup standings and 20th in the world. He’s had a crazy-good stretch with three top-5 finishes in his last four events, including a win. Young turned things around big time over the last few months: five top-5s in eight starts with that win at the Wyndham Championship leading the charge.

He’s got length off the tee, has been one of the best putters on the PGA Tour this season, and has history at the course; he set the course record there back in 2017 as an amateur. With his improved putting, he’ll crush it in match play.

Young hasn’t played a Ryder Cup yet, but with his recent run (win at Wyndham, top finishes in FedEx Cup playoffs) and being the fourth-best American in strokes gained over the last three months, it’s just a matter of time till he gets the call.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa‘s got Ryder Cup chops: two appearances with a 4-3-1 record. With him sitting eighth in the US team rankings, Keegan Bradley’s gonna have a tough time not picking him as a wildcard. Morikawa’s been winless on the PGA Tour since October 2023, but he had some close calls this year – two runner-up finishes. He was on fire early in the season, had the Arnold Palmer Invitational won till Justin Henley stole it away.

Despite some bumps, Morikawa is likely making the team. He’s a two-time major champ with Ryder Cup experience after all. Maybe he’ll be part of the “chaos” Bradley talked about. Morikawa’s eighth in the world, too, so he is likely one of the choices.