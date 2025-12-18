Ryder Cup Great Joins Piers Morgan in Firmly Backing Rory McIlroy as BBC SPOTY Debate Gets Heated

One of the biggest nights on the British sporting calendar is going to take place on the night of 18th December, and once again, Rory McIlroy finds himself at the center of the conversation. As the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025 ceremony looms, the Northern Irishman’s remarkable season has put him firmly in the spotlight, but as history suggests, nothing is guaranteed.

The awards show, set to take place on Thursday night (7 pm GMT), will crown the standout sportsperson of 2025 from a six-person shortlist. Rory McIlroy currently leads the bookmakers’ odds, ahead of Formula One world champion Lando Norris and teenage darts sensation Luke Littler. The other nominees joining the list are Chloe Kelly, Hannah Hampton, and Rugby Union standout Ellie Kildunne.

While there are many favorites this year, few could argue McIlroy’s case. He completed golf’s elusive career Grand Slam with victory at the 2025 Masters, cementing his place among golf’s greats. Later in the year, he took Team Europe to victory at the 2025 Ryder Cup, delivering under intense pressure while enduring hostile treatment from the crowd. It was a sheer display of resilience.

Surprisingly, only two golfers have ever won the award in its 71-year history — Dai Rees in 1957 and Nick Faldo in 1989. Compared to athletics, Formula One, football, or tennis, golf has been largely overlooked, and McIlroy knows it. “I suppose if I don’t win it this time, I never will,” he admitted recently.

He was nominated in 2014, when he won the PGA Championship and the Open, but was narrowly beaten to the award by F1 legend Lewis Hamilton. The last time he was on the shortlist, in December 2023, he skipped the ceremony. But this time, he will attend the ceremony taking place in Manchester, with a different approach.

But still, his chance of winning the award this year remains doubtful, as he faces tough competition from the other nominees, as well as Tommy Fleetwood, who joined the list last minute. That uncertainty has sparked a wave of backing online, with prominent sporting personalities urging the public to rally behind McIlroy and cast their votes.

Support Grows Louder for Rory McIlroy to Win SPOTY 2025

Rory McIlroy’s campaign for BBC Sports Personality of the Year has received a major boost from some of the most influential voices in the sports industry. 1995 Ryder Cup-winning captain Bernard Gallacher, voting for the first time, made his position clear. He hopes that McIlroy is recognized for becoming the first European to complete a career Grand Slam. “It would be very, very disappointing if they didn’t vote for him,” Gallacher told The Scotsman, urging the public to get behind the Northern Irishman.

Commentators and journalists have also weighed in, expressing disbelief that McIlroy isn’t an obvious choice. James Corrigan posted on social media, “Just listened to the podcast in full. Not one of the writers picked Rory as their SPOTY winner. I am sorry, and am sorry to swear, but that is f–king unbelievable.”

English broadcaster, Piers Morgan, also couldn’t resist but add, “If @McIlroyRory doesn’t win this, it will render SPOTY utterly pointless and irrelevant. He’s had an unbelievable year, transporting him into the ranks of true sporting greats.” And he’s right. McIlroy fought back nearly a decade of slump to win a major again and earn the Grand Slam. Not winning the award would be an injustice.

Support continued to pour in from a variety of voices, as Michael McEwan, from the Bunkered podcast, chimed in too. “No disrespect to the others on the shortlist, but if Rory doesn’t win SPOTY tomorrow, it’s time to scrap it.”

Football writer and broadcaster Henry Winter went a step further and referenced the Ryder Cup chants, “He’s in your head, in your head, and Rory McIlroy should be in many fans’ thoughts for #SPOTY. If the award is judged on individual brilliance, team contribution, resilience under pressure (putts/hecklers), and trophies (Masters/Ryder Cup), then McIlroy deserves to win.”

With such a chorus of support from across the world, the pressure is on for McIlroy to finally secure the accolade. And everyone echoed the same sentiment, that if he doesn’t win, the awards will be rendered useless.