Ryder Cup Legend Sergio Garcia Pays the Price for Choosing LIV Golf as Major Opportunity Slips Away

For Sergio Garcia, the road back to the Ryder Cup began with a bankruptcy court ruling. A US court handling LIV Golf’s Chapter 11 case lifted the automatic stay on his contract, and after years with the league the Spaniard was finally free to consider his next move. Standing before reporters at the Open de España in Madrid, he had one goal in mind: to find his way back to Europe’s team at Adare Manor in 2027. Whether as a player or in another role, Garcia wanted to be part of the team again.

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Garcia revealed in Madrid that he has already spoken with captain Luke Donald, and he is open to helping as a vice-captain or however else they might need him. But any role that carries a title may not be his to claim. A Golf Weekly panelist on Off The Ball explained why that offer may not matter under the current rules.

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“I think there’s too much water under the bridge on that front, and it’s against the rules. The rules as they stand is that if you’re not a member of the European Tour, or there’s been even a gap in your membership, that’s the end of it. You’re done as far as … even being an assistant captain.”

In January 2017, long before LIV existed, the DP World Tour added a rule to its regulations. It bars anyone from captaining or vice-captaining Europe if they decline membership or miss the minimum event requirement in any season. That bar covers leadership roles only. A playing spot depends on Garcia regaining his membership and earning enough points. Today’s Golfer reports that no change is expected anytime soon.

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Garcia has broken that chain more than once. He resigned his membership in May 2023 alongside Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Richard Bland after being sanctioned for LIV appearances. He returned in 2025 and paid around £750,000 in fines chasing a Bethpage spot. He then lost his card again for 2026 after not playing enough events.

The rule doesn’t care why a gap happened. It only cares that one exists.

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Sergio Garcia wasn’t alone. Henrik Stenson, Westwood and Poulter all gave up their DP World Tour cards too. Stenson was removed as captain just 127 days after being named. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton took a different path. Neither resigned their DP World Tour membership when they signed with LIV. They appealed their fines in 2024, which let them keep playing on the tour until a hearing. Both then helped Europe win 15-13 at Bethpage Black. Westwood isn’t buying the fairness of it. He had accumulated more than $1 million in fines but settled them with the DP World Tour in June 2026. His verdict on how Rahm and Hatton were handled: “They have manipulated the situation.”

Whether you agree with him or not, the difference is simple. Rahm and Hatton stayed on the books, so they kept their eligibility. The others stepped off, and that decision still follows them. Even Rahm isn’t fully in the clear. He withdrew his appeal in March 2026 and settled with the tour in May, but the tour has since said it will not grant membership to anyone who signs with LIV 2.0, which would rule him out of 2027 consideration if he joins.

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The captaincy pipeline has moved on. Today’s Golfer names Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and Rory McIlroy as next in line after Donald. Poulter and McDowell have reportedly ruled out LIV 2.0 and could regain DP World Tour cards through Legends status, but the Ryder Cup stays out of reach. Westwood and Poulter made their first DP World Tour starts in more than three years at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October.

There’s some irony in this. Donald himself only got the job because Stenson defected.

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Garcia is the Ryder Cup’s all-time leading points scorer with 28.5. His last appearance for Europe was in 2021, when he went 3-0 alongside Rahm. Last year, Rahm tipped him to lead Europe at Camiral in 2031, just as Seve Ballesteros did at Valderrama in 1997. The playing route is no easy road either. Garcia sits 141st in the world and has had only four top-10 finishes on LIV this season. He turns 47 in January and has floated the Champions Tour as an option.

But getting back to the Ryder Cup will not be easy for Garcia. Becoming Europe’s captain or vice-captain is impossible unless the rules change. He must regain his DP World Tour membership and show that he is playing well enough to earn a place on the team. The deadline to apply for membership is November 16.

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That date could be an important moment for Sergio Garcia. His decision will show whether he is ready to fight for one more Ryder Cup appearance. It will also put the DP World Tour in a difficult position. Garcia has scored more points for Europe than any other player, yet the rules could keep him from leading the team in the future. The rules were made to protect the Ryder Cup, but now Garcia’s case puts them to the test.