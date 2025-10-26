Ryder Cup Winner Admits He Went ‘Against Everything’ to Win the $5 Million Event

Robert MacIntyre played on Bethpage Black, helped Europe clinch its second consecutive Ryder Cup victory, took a flight back to Europe, played at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and ended up winning that, too. Now he has been enjoying the elite club of the top 10 golfers with a career-high of 8th. His hustle is immaculate. And if you want to know how he’s doing it all, well, it’s by doing everything wrong.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“To be honest, I don’t know how I did it,” MacIntyre told BBC’s The Saturday Show this week. “I’ve done everything against the norm, everything against what everyone tells me to do, week in week out, what I am meant to do — but, yeah, every now and again, it works.”

This rather unconventional advice has surprisingly worked wonders for Bob. After the Ryder Cup win, MacIntyre flew home to Scotland and teed off at the Carnoustie Course, without any practice. Or barely, because he just polished himself on 12 holes in total. His diet was a mess, surviving on takeaways and fish and chips. Yet he had the confidence to go out there and give a performance, winning the $5 M event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bob MacIntyre fired three straight rounds of 66 across Kingsbarns, Carnoustie, and the Old Course at St. Andrews to finish 18-under and win four shots over Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton. The weather had cut the event down to 54 holes, but there was no doubt anymore as to who the best man was.

“I had a laugh when we were driving the buggy back down to the clubhouse,” he later told the PGA press. “I’ve done everything against the book this week, from preparation. The diet has not been good this week — I can confirm that. But yeah, sometimes when you are least expecting it, things happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This definitely sums up MacIntyre’s entire month aptly. The win at Alfred Dunhill was his fourth DP World Tour Title, yet it might have come at a very emotional cost. The 29-year-old Oban native was still reeling from the aftermath of the hostilities he faced at the Ryder Cup.

AD

He was subjected to relentless verbal abuse, inarguably one of the worst on the course. Most of these were just frustrated jibes on his weight and appearance, as few joked that he should “do some cardio,” or maybe try his hands on Ozempic. The peak of this tension was during the Friday foursomes match.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Paired up with Viktor Hovland, MacIntyre was mid-swing when a spectator yelled, “You b*****d.” The Scot stopped abruptly, and when he continued, the shot went to a greenside bunker with the pair ultimately losing the match 2&0. Yet he stood firm, and eventually propelled Team Europe to victory (15-13), contributing 1.5 points (1-1-1) to the overall score. Later, he posted an Instagram video with a special message.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“To win any Ryder Cup is special, to be part of a Ryder Cup is special, but to take part in two and win two, one at home, one away, is, I mean, it’s what dreams are made of,” he also said on the Saturday show.

Robert MacIntyre was part of the last Ryder Cup, too, in Rome, Italy. Making his debut, he finished with a 2-0-1 record, becoming one of the four European players to go unbeaten during the competition. Europe won that tournament too with 16.5 to 11.5. But, although he has achieved almost everything a talented player needs to, his one goal remains untouched.

“I’ve literally got one more thing to achieve in the game of golf, and that’s win a major championship,” he said. “My game’s good enough right now to win one, but you’ve got to have that bit of luck,” he continued. “And then I can walk away from the game of golf, knowing I’ve done everything I dreamed of as a kid.”

He has come close to achieving that dream, though. Rob was the runner-up at the US Open ’25, where he shot weekend rounds of 69 and 68, the only player to break 70 both days. But sadly, he finished just two shots behind JJ Spaun. At The Open, too, he ended up finishing T7, coming yet again close to his dream.

Despite this, Bob’s season is not over yet. He still has a few weeks to go before setting off a new season.

Robert MacIntyre’s upcoming schedule

Robert MacIntyre has some time left before he winds down. His schedule for the final stretch of 2025 is stacked with marquee events, each giving him a golden opportunity to build a year that has already been spectacular.

His next stop is at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which will be the opening leg of the DP World Tour playoffs. He knows the venue well and has even admitted that he “enjoys finishing the season” there. With the great momentum that he’s built, fans can expect him to finish the season on a high.

After that, MacIntyre will head to Dubai for the DPWT Championship – the Race to Dubai finale. Currently sitting sixth in the Race to Dubai rankings, the Scot will have a realistic shot at finishing at least among the top three. And if that happens, it would cap off his most consistent season yet. He is also invited to play in the Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods.

For 2026, he’s already secured exemptions to all four majors. So his childhood dream of getting a hands-on one of those trophies might even come true, who knows.