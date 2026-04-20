‘Sacrificed Their Careers’: Brandel Chamblee Throws Daggers at Jon Rahm’s Latest LIV Golf Victory

A win only matters as much as the competition. On Sunday, Jon Rahm finished the 2026 LIV Golf Mexico City event with a bogey-free, 7-under 64 at Club de Golf Chapultepec. He made a birdie on the second hole, a tap-in eagle on the third, and added two more birdies on the front nine, putting the tournament out of reach before the back nine even started. Rahm ended at 21 under, six shots ahead, earning $4 million and his second LIV title of the season. Not long after, Brandel Chamblee weighed in.

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“He beat players who sacrificed their careers to play on a tour that was hotter cooked than eaten.”

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That was Chamblee’s entire response on X, posted on April 20, 2026, in reply to the news of Rahm’s win. Just eleven words, with no extra explanation. As one of the tour’s most outspoken critics since it began in 2022, the Golf Channel analyst made his point clear and direct.

Chamblee’s criticism of Rahm started the day Rahm left the PGA Tour in December 2023. That night on Golf Channel, Chamblee said Rahm had given up a billion-dollar career for a smaller, guaranteed sum. From that point, every comment from Chamblee followed the same line.

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By December 2025, Chamblee’s criticism was no longer just about Rahm. When Brooks Koepka left LIV to return to the PGA Tour, Chamblee posted on X that LIV had failed to deliver for its players or the sport. He said players who could return to the PGA Tour would do so, admitting defeat.

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Chamblee used viewership numbers to make his point. In April 2026, he posted that LIV’s 2025 season finale, won by Rahm, drew only 55,000 viewers in prime time. He compared this to PGA Tour ratings and said fans only watch events that matter. For Chamblee, the numbers proved his argument.

To understand Chamblee’s post from Mexico City, it is important to look at what happened the week before.

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Jon Rahm’s Masters collapse sets up the LIV Golf debate

By April 2026, criticism of Rahm had shifted from his legacy to his current form. In the first round of the Masters, Rahm shot a 78 without a single birdie, finishing six over par and eleven shots behind the leaders, Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns. Chamblee, speaking on Golf Channel, argued that Rahm’s game had declined, attributing it to his time on LIV. He claimed that two years on the circuit had eroded Rahm’s competitive edge and said that LIV players, as a group, had regressed due to the tour’s lower intensity.

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Rahm pushed back after his second round at Augusta.

“Yesterday was just an anomaly where everything that could go wrong went wrong.”

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Rahm insisted that LIV offers the same level of preparation as any other tour. He made the cut at Augusta, finished tied for 38th at one over par, and then traveled to Mexico City for his next event.

In Mexico City, Rahm provided a direct response to his critics. He led by two shots entering the final round, shot a closing 64, his lowest final round when leading after 54 holes in LIV events, and secured his fourth individual title on the circuit. It was a wire-to-wire victory that demonstrated control from start to finish.

Chamblee, however, did not address Rahm’s win directly. Instead, he focused on the quality of the competition and questioned whether the LIV environment truly tests its players.

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Rahm’s exit from the Masters and his win in Mexico City were separated by just five days. The contrast in results raises a clear question: does LIV’s level of competition explain the difference, or is it simply the natural fluctuation in a player’s form? Chamblee continues to press this point, and Rahm has yet to provide a definitive answer.