‘Sad to Hear’: Donald Trump Joins John Daly in Mourning Fuzzy Zoeller’s Tragic Demise

In 1984, at the unforgiving Winged Foot Golf Club, Frank Urban “Fuzzy” Zoeller did something unthinkable during the U.S. Open. Standing in the fairway on the 72nd hole, he grabbed a white towel from his bag and waved it high in mock surrender. He mistakenly thought Greg Norman had just drained a birdie putt to seal the championship. He was wrong. Norman had only saved par. But that spontaneous moment defined a man who refused to take the game too seriously.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That spirit is now gone. On November 27, 2025, Fuzzy Zoeller passed away at the age of 74 following a massive heart attack. Tributes poured in immediately. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to honor a man he considered both a friend and a legend. Donald Trump recalls the Iconic “White Towel” Moment at Winged Foot.

“Very sad to hear that the highly respected and beloved Professional Golfer, Fuzzy Zoeller, has passed away,” President Trump wrote in his post. He specifically recalled that famous moment at Winged Foot, noting how Zoeller “Famously waved the white towel on the 18th Hole as he went on to beat Greg Norman in an 18 Hole playoff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also highlighted Zoeller’s historic breakthrough in 1979, reminding fans of his rare achievement. “In 1979, Fuzzy won the Masters Tournament (Only 1 of 3 to win in his first appearance!),” Trump added. It was a reminder of the talent that often got overshadowed by the jokes. The President concluded his tribute with high praise. “A truly remarkable person and player, he will be missed!”

The mourning extended deep into the establishment of the game. Even Augusta National paid tribute to late golf legend Fuzzy Zoeller shortly after the news broke, honoring the man who famously wore the Green Jacket as a rookie. But for some, the loss was far more personal.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Daly mourns a “father figure” and their infamous $150,000 bet

John Daly, often seen as the sport’s ultimate “Bad Boy,” was devastated. While they appeared to be merely fellow rebels of the tour, their private bond was much deeper. Daly took to social media to share his grief, revealing a side of Zoeller that cameras rarely caught.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“To a best friend and a father figure who helped me a ton in my life, I’ll miss you beyond words. Rest in peace, Fuzzy,” Daly wrote.

That “father figure” description makes sense. Zoeller paved the way for non-conformist players like Daly and understood the pressures of the spotlight. Their friendship was built on tough love. There is no better example than the infamous bet Zoeller made years ago. He wagered $150,000 that Daly wouldn’t live to see the age of 50.

It was Zoeller’s way of challenging Daly to survive his own lifestyle. When Daly turned 50 in 2016, Zoeller happily paid up. He handed over the cash to Daly with a smile. He didn’t lose the bet; he won his friend’s life. That was the complexity of Fuzzy Zoeller. He was the jokester who could grind out an 18-hole playoff victory against Greg Norman. He was also the mentor who bet against your life to save it.

ADVERTISEMENT

His legacy isn’t without its shadows, including the 1997 Masters controversy involving Tiger Woods that reshaped his public image. However, today the golf world focuses on the white towel and the smile. As Donald Trump noted, he was a “truly remarkable person.” And as John Daly stated, he was a “father figure” to those who needed one most.