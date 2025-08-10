Sahith Theegala’s Girlfriend Shares Sweet Update as Injury Forces PGA Tour Star to Miss FedEx Playoffs

Sometimes the biggest wins happen far from the leaderboard. For Sahith Theegala, Miami’s bright lights and warm breezes offered exactly that — a victory in slowing down. After a season that kept him grinding more than celebrating, the PGA Tour pro swapped fairways for palm trees, spending a sun-soaked escape with girlfriend Juju Chan that was as much about recharging as it was about romance.

Juju Chan recently gave fans a peek into their night out, sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram that radiated date-night vibes. In the snap, Theegala is seen leaning in to kiss her on the head, both dressed to impress for their long-awaited evening together. “Miamiiiii date night,” Juju captioned the story, setting the scene for a glamorous night in the Magic City.

Off the course, these moments of joy and connection offer a bright contrast to what’s been a challenging year for Sahith Theegala professionally.

It’s been a rough ride on the course for Sahith Theegala this year. Ranked No. 147, he fell short of the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs after a season riddled with ups, downs, and more than a few frustrating turns. A sharp drop from just a year ago, when he was teeing it up at the Tour Championship, ranked 12th heading into East Lake. This season, though, the leaderboard didn’t break his way, and the FedEx Cup stage will move on without him.

Injuries didn’t help, either. A midseason withdrawal at the Truist Championship in May kicked off a slump that saw him miss four straight cuts. In total, he missed the weekend five times in 18 starts, with his last made cut in an individual event coming all the way back in late April at the RBC Heritage, where he finished 69th.

What makes the miss sting even more is just how important this playoff run was for him and his career. A strong showing could have boosted his ranking, secured bigger starts next season, and given him a shot at ending the year on a high. But sometimes, instead of grinding harder, hitting pause is what works best.

Their vacations are just one part of how Sahith Theegala and Juju Chan nurture their relationship. The couple often enjoys regular date nights, making it a kind of tradition they never miss. Just three days before the Open, they had another special night out, and about a month ago, they spent time together in Malibu. These monthly date nights are a steady rhythm in their lives, showing how they prioritize quality time no matter how busy their schedules get. While they love to travel, Chan isn’t just Theegala’s travel buddy or the girl cheering from the sideline,s she’s a fierce supporter who stands up for him when it really counts.

Juju Chan Stands Strong for Sahith Theegala On and Off the Course

During the 2024 Tour Championship, Sahith was hit with a surprising two-stroke penalty after officials reviewed a bunker shot where he thought he might have brushed sand. Even though the video showed nothing clear, the penalty stuck. Juju quickly jumped on TikTok to explain the tricky situation, pointing out that if Sahith hadn’t been honest, someone else might have reported it later. She told fans, “If he hadn’t said anything or didn’t know, the review would’ve shown nothing and he wouldn’t have gotten the penalty.” That kind of loyalty and honesty says a lot about their relationship and about Juju’s unwavering support.

More recently, after Sahith slammed his club in frustration at the Valspar Championship, Juju kept things lighthearted while defending him. She shared a funny Instagram vlog and joked, “Hopefully only club twirls in round 3🤪,” revealing that Sahith actually felt better after the outburst. And when fans criticized him online, Juju was right there helping him brush off the negativity. Her ability to mix humor with support shows just how much she’s in his corner, no matter what the scoreboard says.

Though missing the FedEx Cup playoffs was a tough blow, Sahith’s decision to take a meaningful break highlights the importance of balance reminding us that resilience often starts with knowing when to step back and reset.