Sam Burns Defends PGA Tour Event After 10 Golfers Exit Due to Mysterious Reasons

With World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy skipping the event, the tension in the field feels unusually flat, and the withdrawals kept piling up, nearly a dozen in total. Despite the $8.4 million purse and its crucial role in the FedEx Cup standings, top names opted out of the 3M Open this year, leaving a field that feels more depleted than decisive. But amid the exodus, Sam Burns chose to take a different route.

“I like the golf course. I think it kind of fits in the schedule. I don’t really want two weeks off before the Playoffs,” said Sam Burns in the interview, casually brushing off the idea of rest. While others packed their bags, Burns stayed locked in. For him, skipping a week this close to the FedEx Cup Playoffs just doesn’t make sense. He prefers rhythm, reps, and the energy of being in the field. And he wasn’t swayed, even as the withdrawals kept coming; it was approximately 10 withdrawals. A few big names like Brian Campbell, Anders Albertson, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III, and several more pulled out, making this event probably one of the most dropout-heavy events of the year. Still, Burns stayed the course, focused and ready.

“And Tracy West, who runs this event, does an incredible job, so I like to be able to support her and 3M,” Burns said. It’s clear he’s not just showing up out of obligation. He genuinely appreciates the way things are handled here. The event is smooth, well-structured, and free from the usual chaos that creeps into some PGA Tour stops. Unlike the Tour Championship, which faced heat for its confusing format and lack of viewer engagement last year, this one actually feels organized and worth playing. No headaches, just solid golf and a team that knows how to run the show.

“So it’s nice to be able to come here, have some great support and enjoy a great golf course,” Burns said, sounding both grateful and mindful. And it’s not hard to see why he likes it. The layout at TPC Twin Cities is straightforward yet demanding, with wide fairways that reward aggressive tee shots and greens that demand precision on approach. The course is just a clean, well-structured test that lets good golf actually feel like good golf, a sight that Burns appreciates.

Maybe that’s why, even though he hasn’t played the 3M Open every year, he’s made the most of it when he has. He had a strong start with a T7 in 2019 during his early days on Tour, followed by a T32 in 2020. After skipping the event for three straight years, he returned last season and finished tied for 12th, another solid result. It’s not a permanent fixture on his schedule, but when he shows up, he shows up well.

This event saw some surprising withdrawals, but it wasn’t the only one this season where pros seemed less than enthusiastic.

John Deere Classic Also Saw Similar Surprise Withdrawals

The 2025 John Deere Classic, held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, wasn’t immune to the season’s growing trend of unexpected withdrawals. Despite offering a generous $8.4 million purse and a full 500 FedExCup points, several players bowed out just days before the tournament. Norman Xiong and Danny Walker were the first to withdraw on Saturday, followed by Aaron Baddeley on Sunday and Davis Riley on Monday. Their spots were filled by Zac Blair, Matt NeSmith, James Hahn, and Austin Cook, respectively. In total, four withdrawals were confirmed just days before the opening round.

While no official reasons were given, most of the withdrawals were likely due to a mix of injuries, fatigue, or scheduling choices. Some players may have been dealing with minor issues like back pain or wrist strain, while others may have simply opted to rest. With the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship just around the corner, many pros chose to skip the John Deere to recover and prepare, a common trend this season across several events.

As of Round 2, Thorbjørn Olesen is making the most of a thinned-out field and leads the leaderboard. The big question now will it be the seasoned hustlers or a rising underdog who lifts the trophy this time?