Sam Burns Drops Honest Admission After Welcoming Baby Girl Ahead of the Open

With the Open Championship at the door, good news arrived early for Sam Burns. The 29-year-old had previously thought the U.S. Open would be his last major of 2026, as he and his wife, Caroline Campbell, were expecting their second child, and the due date was on Tuesday, July 14. But fate had other plans, as their daughter, Belle Burns, arrived early, thus allowing him to participate in this season’s final major: The Open. But on Wednesday, he confessed to PGA Tour[dot]com he wasn’t expecting to participate.

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“I was expecting to be at home. I still wasn’t sure if I could get there mentally. It’s just a weird dynamic of having a new baby, and you want to be there for them and your family. I think it was ultimately my decision of, could I get there from a mental standpoint of having to leave? We only get four [majors] a year. If it was a different event, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

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Burns’ daughter was born on July 3, 11 days earlier than the due date. So, despite having some reservations about leaving his newborn at home right after the birth, the Shreveport, Louisiana native teed off in the nine-hole practice round on Wednesday at Royal Birkdale. And it was all possible partly thanks to World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and mostly because of Caroline Campbell.

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According to PGA Tour[dot]com, Burns sought the advice of Scheffler, who also recently welcomed his second child. However, it was Caroline Campbell who pushed the 29-year-old into competing in the event. Burns listened to her and finally made the trip to Southport, England, on Monday. And he hasn’t missed a day of practice, playing nine-hole rounds since arriving.

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While Burns looks to secure his first major win this week, his family, including his parents, will look after the newborn child. He seemed especially proud as he revealed that his two-year-old son, Bear, has already been filling the shoes of an older brother. But the question remains: with the birth of his second child, is the now-father of two ready for the action ahead?

Although Burns acknowledged he hasn’t swung a club for four days since his daughter was born, he doesn’t feel rust has built up in his abilities. If that’s true, and he can maintain the way he has been performing this season, he is a strong contender to lift the Claret Jug and win the lion’s share ($3.2 million) of the $17,750,000 purse after the event, which starts on Thursday, July 16.

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How has Sam Burns performed in the 2026 season?

The 29-year-old has seen his share of ups and downs this season, but most of it has been up. Although he hasn’t won a tournament and has missed the cut thrice, Sam Burns has finished in the top 10 four times in 16 starts. He finished T26 at the PGA Championship, T7 at the Masters, and second at the U.S. Open—the last two being his strongest finishes in the respective majors.

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This performance is a vast improvement from Burns’ finishes in last year’s majors: T46 at the Masters, T45 at the Open Championship, T19 at the PGA Championship, and T7 at the U.S. Open. His last outing was at the Travelers Championship, where he finished T12. As for the Open Championship alone, Burns’ best finish came in 2024: a T31 finish.

Burns’ last win came in March 2023, when he won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after beating Cameron Young 6&5. Maybe the birth of Belle Burns could give him the additional motivation and push needed to end the drought and win his first major.