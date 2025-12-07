Sam Burns Drops Unexpected Statement Amid Lane Kiffin’s College Football Fallout

After the third round, at the 2025 Hero World Challenge, Sam Burns didn’t set out to weigh in on college football drama. He was expecting a routine post-round chat, not a question that would link his name to one of the biggest storylines in the sport. And yet, that one question turned his press conference into an unexpected moment LSU fans won’t stop talking about.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the press conference in Albany, the media asked Burns for his thoughts on Lane Kiffin becoming LSU’s new head coach. It was announced in early December that Lane Kiffin would be leaving Ole Miss to take the role of head coach in Baton Rouge and join LSU (Louisiana State University).

And Burns responded, “Yeah, I mean, you’d better get your tickets now. I’m excited to see what he can do, and I think everybody in Baton Rouge is really excited.” But why is Burns so interested and excited, you must wonder.

It’s because Sam Burns is an LSU alum. He was born and raised in Louisiana, and before joining the PGA Tour in 2017, Burns was playing college golf at LSU. Burns won three individual state titles, was named AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2014 during his time at LSU. He also dominated his sophomore season at LSU, winning four tournaments in 15 starts. He managed to earn the NCAA Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year award for 2016–17.

With roots that deep, it’s no surprise his connection to the school goes far beyond golf. So, he clearly knows how much college football means to him and the fans of LSU.

And that brings everything back to Lane Kiffin. His move to LSU didn’t just shake up the SEC, but it sent a ripple through all of college football. Beyond the move, he also revealed he would not coach the Rebels in the College Football Playoff, making the move a bit questionable as his team reaches the biggest stage.

But Kiffin explained the difficulty of the decision in an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith, saying, “This was a very challenging, difficult day… We went through a lot last night with [Ole Miss athletic director] Keith Carter trying to figure out a way to make this playoff run work and be able to coach the team… I just totally wish the team the best of luck… I just hope they play really well and go win the national championship.”

His deal with LSU spans seven years with a starting salary of $13 million, placing him among the highest-paid coaches in the country. It’s a contract that signals LSU is all-in, and explains why excitement is building fast in Baton Rouge.

While this is an exciting new chapter, all this college football chatter took away the spotlight from Sam Burns and his new equipment this week at the Hero World Challenge.

Sam Burns Spotted with New Equipment

Sam Burns also drew attention for something outside the Lane Kiffin buzz this week. It was his new gear. This week, in Albany, marked his return to competitive golf after the Ryder Cup in September. Understandably, he admitted feeling a bit rusty. “I haven’t really played much golf… playing-wise, I haven’t played many holes. It’s just different. Can’t really simulate that at home,” he said.

Along with the rust came experimentation, as Burns revealed he was “trying some new equipment this week… trying to get an idea for next year.”

That timing is fitting because several new drivers just hit the USGA’s Conforming List, with both Callaway and Cobra unveiling fresh models. Callaway’s lineup includes the Quantum Triple Diamond series, and Burns was among the players spotted testing the Triple Diamond Max at the Hero World Challenge.

But the move is surprising given that Sam Burns is known as a “hard swticher” when it comes to equipment. According to Johnny Wunder from Callaway, Burns “was one of a handful of players who wouldn’t swap into a new model until the Florida swing, or not at all.” His setup rarely changes, and even his previous Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S driver, a club he’s called “the greatest driver ever”, took time to transition. He had that driver in his bag since Bay Hill 2023.

Besides his previous driver, Burns also carries a backup driver, the Elyte TD Max.

With the new season approaching and new equipment circulating on Tour, this test run hints that Burns might be inching toward subtle adjustments. And for a player who doesn’t switch easily, even a small shift is worth noticing.