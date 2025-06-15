Sam Burns Net Worth 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More

In 2018, a fresh-faced Sam Burns shared his earliest golf memory in an exclusive, “My first memory with a golf club is trying to chase my brother and hit him with it.” But Burns first tried his hand at football, “baseball – the big sports. Basketball, a little.” Golf came much later when Burns decided he would have “a better chance playing golf.” And thanks to that early age realization, we are seeing one of the biggest names in the golf world rising to amazing ranks and earnings, as well as net worth.

As of June 2025, analysts estimate Sam Burns’ net worth to be between $8 million and $10 million, a significant jump from previous years. This increase comes partly from his impressive performance this season, highlighted by his T2 finish at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, where he earned $1,068,200. He also earned $550,000 at the 2025 Sentry Tournament of Champions (T8) and $415,000 at the 2025 Memorial Tournament (T12). Overall, Burns has earned over $100,000 nine times this season, bringing his official earnings for 2025 to $3,542,525.

Sam Burns’ 2024 season was impressive, particularly in terms of earnings. His biggest paycheck came at the 2024 BMW Championship, where he finished T2 and earned $1,503,333. He also earned $760,000 for his T5 finish at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, $535,000 at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (10), and $519,200 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (T3). Overall, he crossed the $100,000 mark 14 times! He eventually earned $6,185,830 as official earnings in 2024.

The American golfer had a lucrative 2023 season, showcasing the kind of player he is. Sam Burns’ biggest paycheck came from his win at the 2023 World Golf Championships, where he earned $3,500,000. He also earned $652,500 for his T6 finish at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, $332,000 for his T15 finish at the 2023 BMW Championship, and $316,312 at the 2023 CJ CUP in South Carolina (T7). Overall, he earned $7,139,050 in official earnings for the 2023 season.

Sure, Sam Burns has yet to reach the earnings of his previous seasons, but with his current performance, that achievement will likely come sooner rather than later. So far, the PGA Tour reports Burns’ career earnings at $31,472,148. Given this, it’s no surprise Sam Burns holds a strong portfolio outside the course.

Sam Burns’ endorsements and sponsorships

Sam Burns’ biggest partnership comes with Callaway. In 2017, Callaway Golf Company signed a baby faced Sam Burns, the NCAA Player of the Year, to a staff pro agreement. At just 21 years old, the LSU alum had just turned professional and was making his PGA Tour debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Callaway signed him with the expectation and belief that he would eventually become a top competitor in the sport. Fast forward to 2025, and with two Presidents Cups, a Ryder Cup, and five PGA Tour wins under his belt, it’s clear that he has fulfilled that promise.

Another brand big on Sam Burns is Adidas, with whom he started a partnership in the 2017 season. In 2017, ahead of his PGA Tour debut, Adidas Golf announced the signing of Sam Burns. As he prepared for the Sanderson Farms Championship, Burns’ contract included him wearing the 3-Stripes’ industry-leading performance apparel and footwear. They are still together.

Another leading brand in Sam Burns’ hands is Netjets, which even celebrated Burns’ fifth win at the PGA Tour with an Instagram post. Celebrating the big Sam Burns milestone in 2023, Netjets posted, “#NetJets Ambassador Sam Burns earned his fifth PGA TOUR victory in his debut appearance at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Congratulations, Sam, on an excellent win in Austin. #OnlyNetJets.”

Aside from these brands, Sam Burns holds a partnership deal with MasterCard and is one of ADP’s brand ambassadors, alongside golfers like Max Homa and Min Woo Lee. Well, what do you think of all these partnerships up Sam Burns’ sleeves?