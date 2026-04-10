Sam Burns Net Worth 2026: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Sam Burns continues to establish himself as one of golf’s most consistent earners, quietly amassing a massive fortune on the PGA Tour. At the 2026 Masters, he shot 67 on the first day, marking his best-ever round at Augusta. If he wins, it would be a massive addition to his already flourishing bank account.

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As of April 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Burns’ net worth amounts to a whopping $14 million. That’s about $4 million higher than his estimated net worth in 2025. This year, Sam Burns has made only four cuts out of seven appearances.

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At the American Express, he finished 27th and earned $57,918. After missing the cut at the WM Phoenix Open, Burns claimed his best finish of 2026 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A T6 finish there brought him $690,000. He later missed the cut for the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. But a T13 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship and a T21 finish at the Houston Open made him richer by more than $500,000.

Since turning professional in 2017 after graduating from LSU, Sam Burns has consistently progressed. But he found his breakthrough at the 2021 Valspar Championship (his first-ever PGA Tour victory), which brought him $1,242,000 in prize money. In the following years, he won four more events and amassed more than $7.5M through the wins, with his highest payout coming from the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play win ($3.5M).

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ATLANTA, GA – AUGUST 22: Sam Burns of the United States reads the line for a putt on No. 3 during the second round of the PGA, Golf Herren Tour Championship, August 22, 2025 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 22 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs – Tour Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250822011

Even though he hasn’t won for a long while now, he has come pretty close and finished in the top 10 quite a few times. And that helped his earnings boom higher. With a total of five wins and 136 out of 189 successful cuts, the LA-born golfer has amassed a total career earnings of $35,985,076 through the PGA Tour. And if we add the bonuses and other earnings, that amount goes well beyond $45 million.

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Apart from the prize money, Burns has earned a significant sum of money from brands through sponsorships and endorsements as well.

What Brands Have Endorsed Sam Burns?

Off the course, Burns aggressively leverages his growing popularity, and multiple brands have approached him to sponsor him. Right now, he has a partnership with Callaway Golf (since 2017) as his equipment partner. His clubs, except the wedge and putter, and the ball and glove are from Callaway. His shoes belong to PAYNTR Golf. And in 2026, Burns found a new apparel partner in Peter Millar.

Burns reflected on his role as the brand ambassador for Peter Millar, saying, “Peter Millar is a natural fit for me that goes beyond golf. The clothing is beautifully made, comfortable, and refined without being too flashy. It’s the kind of style that works every aspect of life, not just one moment on the course.”

Apart from those, brands like Mastercard, TravisMatthew, ADP, Discovery Land Company, Topgolf, and RBC have previously endorsed the 29-year-old.

If Burns wins at Augusta, he could earn $4.2 million in prize money and significantly enhance his net worth. But can he do that?