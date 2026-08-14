Sam Burns Reacts As Golf Creator Reveals Hilarious Scottie Scheffler Incident That ‘Messed Up’ His Emotions

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler might be fighting tooth and nail to secure his second win this season at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. However, he is in the spotlight for a completely different reason, and, funnily enough, it has left five-time PGA Tour winner Sam Burns in splits. Burns was recently on the Fore Play Podcast with creator/host Frankie Borrelli. Borrelli shared a funny incident involving the World No. 1 that messed with his emotions.

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Borrelli claimed he had been sending Scheffler text messages, congratulating him after major wins and life events. However, according to him, Scheffler never responded because the PGA star had become the World No. 1. That made the creator emotional. So, when they met recently at the FedEx Cup playoffs, he confronted Scheffler.

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“I’m like, ‘How come you haven’t been answering me?’ He goes, ‘Oh, do you have my new number?’ I was like, ‘There’s no way you have this old number that I’ve been texting. I go, ‘What’s this number?’ He goes, ‘Oh, some random guy now has that.’ And it’s funny because a lot of people say that they’ve been texting that, and he’ll respond and be like, ‘I don’t know who this is.’ Everyone thinks this guy is Scheffler.”

Scheffler had switched to a new number before the 2022 Masters to escape tournament distractions. So, Borrelli had been texting the wrong number since 2022, and not getting a reply left him wondering. “The best part was… this is where I really messed up my emotions,” he revealed.

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However, things didn’t end there. Borrelli naturally asked for Scheffler’s new number, but according to him, the World No. 1 gaslit him instead of sharing it.

“So then, I was like, ‘Well, you got a new number.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I do.’ And he actually gaslit me to say, ‘You don’t even want my new number. I don’t respond.’ That’s what he said to me. He goes, ‘You don’t even want it.’”

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This, of course, prompted Burns to respond, “Wow, dude. He played you hard… My God. That’s hilarious.”

That being said, though, this isn’t the first time Borrelli has spoken about being ignored by Scheffler. In a 2024 episode of the podcast, the creator claimed that Scheffler had been ignoring his text messages for two years. So, he confronted him. Scheffler had told him that the number belonged to a ‘random person.’

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Borrelli also added that he initially thought Scheffler might not like him, and that it had bothered him for a long time. However, after speaking to the World No. 1, he realized that the PGA star didn’t hate him.

For now, Scheffler is tied for 22nd at the FedEx Cup playoffs after finishing round 2 with even par. But every time Scheffler becomes the topic of conversation, it appears Borrelli is reminded of being ignored.