Sam Burns WITB April 2026: PGA Tour Pro’s Golf Equipment at Masters Explored

Golfers are known for sticking with their equipment unless there is a clear reason to switch, but the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond convinced Sam Burns in 8 swings. He switched to the new driver before his fitting session even started. By the time he shot a 5-under 67 (his best round at the Masters) on Thursday, tying for the lead at the 90th Masters with Rory McIlroy, his new setup had already proven itself on one of golf’s toughest courses.

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Sam Burns’ top of the bag: Driver, fairway wood, and utility wood

The Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond S is set at 9 degrees, adjusted to 10, with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX shaft. This is a compact 440cc head with a fade bias, designed for players who prioritize control over forgiveness. Burns chose it for its spin consistency.

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The carbon chassis moves weight to the rear, and the AI-designed face keeps ball speed steady even on off-center hits, without increasing spin beyond his preferred range. On Thursday’s par-5 second, he drove it 392 yards, hit the green with a 6-iron from 213, and made the eagle putt.

His fairway wood follows the same approach: a Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond 3-wood at 15 degrees, adjusted to 16, with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft. The shaft’s weight and stiffness match how aggressively Burns swings. Using the same technology in both driver and fairway wood is intentional. It gives him consistent spin, flight, and predictability when he needs to attack long par-4s or reach par-5s in two.

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The Callaway Apex UW at 21 degrees, with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 8X shaft, fills the gap between fairway woods and long irons. For players like Burns, who want control over long approaches, hybrids do not offer the same workability. He has kept this club in the bag for several seasons, which says enough. Burns only changes equipment when the numbers demand it.

Burns’ short game setup shows how much he values precision. The scoring clubs he picked for Augusta follow the same approach as the rest of his bag.

Sam Burns’ scoring clubs: Irons, wedges, putter, and ball

The irons make his approach clear. Burns uses Callaway Apex MB blades from 4-iron to pitching wedge, all with Project X 6.5 shafts. These are classic muscle-backs with no extra forgiveness. If you miss the center, you pay the price.

Earlier in 2026, he used the Apex TCB, a cavity-back that gave him a bit more forgiveness. Switching to the MB at Augusta is a clear choice: he wants to feel and control, not extra help. Burns averages 313.6 yards off the tee, 17th on Tour, and that speed lets him use blade irons as intended.

He doesn’t stick to one brand for his wedges. Although Burns is a Callaway staff player, he carries three Titleist Vokey SM11s: a 50-12F, a 56-degree bent to 55, and a 60-degree, all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts. The SM11 is an upgrade from the SM10s he used in 2025. Vokey has now standardized the center of gravity for all grinds within each loft, so the 50, 56, and 60 produce the same flight for a given strike, no matter the sole design.

At Augusta, the firm turf means a wedge has to pick the ball cleanly from tight lies. That kind of consistency is more important here than at most other courses.

He still uses the Odyssey Ai-One #7S putter from 2025. In 2026, Burns is 13th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting, averaging 0.625 per round. On Thursday, his putting was strong, with an eagle on two and birdies on 12, 13, and 15.

He uses the Callaway Chrome Tour X ball, which has firm compression and low driver spin, designed for swing speeds over 110 miles per hour. Every club in his bag has Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align grips.

Burns entered Masters week ranked 33rd in the Official World Golf Ranking. His 67 on Thursday was just the second time in 13 Augusta rounds that he shot under 70. The bag he’s using this weekend is built for precision, not comfort.