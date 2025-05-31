Sam Burns WITB May 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials Explored

Three consecutive missed cuts can really take it out of one golfer, but not for Sam Burns, who bounced back with some impressive performances. After struggling at THE PLAYERS Championship, Valspar Championship, and Valero Texas Open, Burns rebounded with a T46 finish at the Masters Tournament, followed by a solid T13 at the RBC Heritage, where he shot -10 under par. He then went on to finish T5 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, shooting an impressive -17 under par. Burns continued his good form with a T30 finish at the Truist Championship and a T19 finish at the PGA Championship. But how does he do it?

Well, the secret to Sam Burns’s golfing wizardry lies in his trusty bag of tricks. And, spoiler alert, it’s a lineup of absolute heavy hitters. Burns is wielding the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond S driver, priced at around $600, set to 9 degrees and lofted to 10 degrees, paired with the Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 TX shaft – because who doesn’t love a good $200 shaft? This dynamic duo gives him the distance and accuracy to take on the toughest par-4s and par-5s like a boss. And when he’s not crushing it with his driver, he’s relying on his trusty Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond 3-wood, priced at approximately $300, set to 15 degrees and 16 degrees of loft, paired with the Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 75 TX shaft – a $250 investment that’s paying dividends.

When the going gets tough, Burns gets going with his Callaway Apex UW hybrid, priced at about $250, set to 21 degrees, paired with the Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shaft – because $200 is a small price to pay for greatness. This versatile club helps him conjure up shots from the rough or fairway like magic. And let’s not forget his Callaway Apex TCB ’24 irons, priced at around $1,300 for the set, spanning 4-PW, paired with Project X 6.5 shafts – a $300 investment that’s worth every penny.

But is that all he carries with him on the greens? No, not at all.

What does Sam Burns use for his wedge and putters?

When it comes to getting out of those sticky situations, Sam Burns relies on his trusty Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedges, priced at around $150 each. His arsenal includes a 50-12F, 56-14F (set to 55 degrees), and 60-08M, paired with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts on the 56 and 60-degree wedges, which will set him back another $50-$100 each. These wedges are the real MVPs when it comes to navigating sand traps, rough, and those pesky short shots. With these babies in his bag, Burns can spin the ball like a pro and save par in style.

And when it’s time to get up and down, Burns trusts his Odyssey Ai-One #7 SB putter, priced at around $200. Paired with Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align grips, which cost about $15-$20, this putter helps him roll in those crucial putts with confidence. His go-to ball is the Callaway Chrome Tour X, priced at around $40-$50 per dozen. With this lineup, Burns is well-equipped to tame even the most treacherous greens and bring home those W’s. The result? A game that’s pure magic, and a whole lot of birdies. What are your thoughts on his equipment? Let us know in the comment section below!