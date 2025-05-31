Sam Burns WITB May 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Golfing Essentials Revealed

Sam Burns had a brilliant start to the 2025 season when he finished tied 8th at The Sentry, which is one of the five invitational tournaments on the PGA Tour. With a solid tied 5th finish at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson and tied 19th at Quail Hollow, he has been on a progressive rise through the world golf rankings after earning his PGA Tour card in 2019.

His first win on the PGA Tour came in 2021 when he lifted the Valspar Championship while making it into the world’s top 10 in 2022. His biggest achievement, unarguably, was when he dominantly beat Cameron Young in the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay final. Burns joined Callaway ahead of his PGA Tour debut, and his equipment does not change a lot compared to other players on tour. While does he have the skills that every golfer should emulate, how does his equipment match up to support his talent? Let’s take a look at what’s in his bag.

Sam Burns’ picks for his long game

Starting off from the top of the bag, let’s take a look at his driver. Burns uses a Callaway Triple Diamond driver (9°) with a Fujikura Ventus Blue 7TX shaft. He has had this driver in his bag since the 2023 Bay Hill tournament, but took a while to get accustomed to it. The driver, which features Jailbreak technology, is an industry-first where golfers like Burns who are powerful off the tee, do not have to trade distance for accuracy. The 78g graphite shaft also provides him with consistent center-face contact so he can have better control of the club throughout the swing. While he swings the club at close to 120 mph off the tee, this driver helps him do that without compromising on stability.

For his fairway wood, which is a 3-wood, he chose the Callaway Paradym Ai-Smoke Triple Diamond fairway wood (15°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft. This club is ideally designed for players with faster swing speeds, like Burns, while having minimum spin on the ball enabling a good ball flight.

While you would see most players go with a 5-wood in their bag, Sam Burns skips that and has a Hybrid for his other companion off the fairway. He uses the Callaway Apex UW hybrids (21°) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft which helps him launch the ball higher and lands steeper into the greens with distance. It’s almost like a multi-purpose club because he can use it from the tees if playing a narrow hole, from the fairway on a par-5 or even from the rough. While he used a 2-iron all through his college days at Louisana State University, a hybrid has helped bridge the gap between his 3-wood and his irons.

For his irons, Burns uses the Callaway Apex TCB Irons (4-9) with Project X Rifle 6.5 shafts and (PW-AW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts. While he’s known to be a phenomenal ball striker, he maintains accuracy merely because of his choice of shafts. They help him achieve the flat, penetrating ball flight that has added to the length of his approach shots. He picked the True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour shafts for his pitching wedge and approach wedge, which is commonly used by a lot of professionals on tour.

Burns’ preferences for and around the greens

While he’s an exceptional ball striker, Burns is also known for his impeccable short game skills. He uses the Titleist Vokey Design SM10 wedge (56°-14°F) for his pitch shots and chipping around the green. For his bunker play, he prefers the Titleist Wedge Works B7 Proto (60°-T) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts. While his shafts for his wedges remain similar to his pitching and approach wedge, the added weight helps him maintain optimum control and accuracy, which has helped him convert 70% of his sand saves. It now adds up as to how he’s ranked 8th on the Tour for his sand saves.

On the greens, he uses the Odyssey Ai-One 7S Putter, which has an extremely well-balanced putter head that makes it stable. The iconic yet modern shape makes it very easy to align, ensuring the ball starts on line. This putter has to be the best in his bag given that he ranks 1st in the Stroked Gained statistics on the tour. He uses the Callaway Chrome Soft X golf balls which add a touch more spin than the Chrome Tour, without comprising on his distance off the tee and feel on the greens.