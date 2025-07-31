Sam Woods Helps High School Win Top American Honor After Tiger Woods Confirmed Her Stanford Move

To say that Sam Woods has been busy building her legacy outside of her father’s influence wouldn’t be an understatement. Just two months ago, she helped her track and field team clinch the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 1A girls athletics title. Before that, she was the hero on the football field, scoring the winning goal as a central defender in the state championship. Her next stop? Stanford University, as per Tiger Woods, but she is going to start that journey after building her school’s legacy.

The MaxPreps Cup is the ultimate badge of honor for high school athletic programs across the nation. It’s a coveted award that recognizes the schools that truly excel across the board. But what makes a school stand out from the rest? It’s a complex calculation, involving a sophisticated algorithm that takes into account state championships, runner-up finishes, and national rankings.

And if the results are anything to go by, the Benjamin School’s athletic teams have been on fire, with highlights including a state championship title in girls’ soccer during the winter season. The soccer team’s impressive performance also earned them a spot in the national rankings, coming in at No. 19. But perhaps most exciting was the girls’ track team’s performance, which culminated in a state championship win. Sam Woods, as stated earlier, is a part of both the winning soccer and track & field teams.

So, now that Sam Woods has built a solid resume at Benjamin School, what’s next for her? In March, Tiger Woods shared, “She’s going to Stanford in the fall, so everything is really trending. She did like the campus, though.” So, if everything goes well, this young athlete will be making waves at her father’s alma mater as well, while her brother continues to make waves here.

Of course, that also means receiving an award just like her sister. Aside from clinching various football and track & field awards, the Benjamin School’s athletic success continued into the fall season, where the boys’ golf team finished as state runners-up. Charlie Woods, for those who don’t know, is part of the school’s golf team. While Tiger Woods hasn’t publicly commented on his daughter Sam’s rising star, he’s already mentoring his son Charlie to follow in her footsteps and make the most of his own school sports journey.

Charlie Woods is looking to surge back in action and do something Tiger Woods couldn’t

Charlie Woods is back in the spotlight! Just a week after missing the cut at the U.S. Junior Amateur, the 16-year-old golf phenom made a stunning comeback at the 49th Junior PGA Championship in West Lafayette, Indiana. Without his father, Tiger Woods by his side in the second round, Charlie fired a blistering 6-under 66 in the second round, catapulting him up the leaderboard to T-4.

Charlie’s round was a masterclass, featuring nine birdies, including a remarkable stretch of six on the front nine. He birdied the first hole and carried the momentum through holes 3, 4, 6, 7, and 8, carding a 31 before the turn. “I hit it about the same as I did in the first round, but the putter finally woke up today,” Charlie told Journal & Courier reporter Ethan Hanson, adding that it “felt really good in my hands, and I was able to roll a few in after some solid iron shots.” With a total of 7-under, Charlie trails leader Lunden Esterline by seven shots, but he’s certainly back in contention.

Last year, Charlie finished 18 shots behind the cut line, but this time, he’s gunning for the top spot. On the other hand, and interestingly, Tiger Woods, now a globally renowned golfer, never claimed the Junior PGA Championship title in his own youth. So, if Charlie Woods’s run is any indication, he might as well be on his way to doing something that even his legendary golfer father couldn’t. In conclusion, Tiger Woods might be absent from the golf scene, but his kids are certainly carrying the torch – Sam’s excelling in sports and Charlie’s making waves in golf.