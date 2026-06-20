Samuel Stevens’ 2026 Net Worth: PGA Star’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Samuel Stevens is a third-generation professional golfer. His grandfather, Johnny, made 30 PGA Tour starts in the 1960s, and his father, Charlie, made two Korn Ferry Tour starts in 1992. Sam turned pro in 2018 and spent years grinding to find his footing. In 2026, he has a top-5 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, a Masters appearance, and a live shot at the US Open title on his resume. So, let us see how his bank account is catching up.

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What is PGA Tour pro Samuel Stevens’ net worth?

Samuel Stevens’ net worth in 2026 is estimated to be around $2M as per a report by Surprise Sports. His earnings so far in 2026 also look impressive. Across 17 events, Stevens has pulled in $1,939,887 in official money, as per the PGA Tour. That’s without endorsements, appearance fees, or extras.

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Looking at his tournament results this season, the biggest paydays came from his T6 finish at The American Express, which earned him $322,000, and his T16 at The Genesis Invitational brought in $319,000. He also finished 5th at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, which added another $405,900. The Masters Tournament T24 finish added $182,250, and the Cadillac Championship T18 result contributed $260,600.

Imago July 26, 2025, Blaine, Minnesota, United States: SAM STEVENS watches his drive at hole two on the third day of competition at the 2025 PGA, Golf Herren 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. Blaine United States – ZUMAt166 20250726_zsp_t166_031 Copyright: xMichaelxTurnerx

He has made 15 of 17 cuts this season. His FedEx Cup rank currently sits at 60th with 516 points, and he holds a 28th-place US Team Presidents Cup ranking with 2,101 points.

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Equipment deals are where many tour players quietly make their real money, and Stevens is no different.

Samuel Stevens’ brand endorsements on the PGA Tour

He plays PING equipment across the board. His driver setup includes the PING G425 LST, and he carries the PING G430 Max fairway woods. His irons are PING Blueprint S, the same model trusted by established names like Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick.

His shafts are Project X. For the ball, he plays the Titleist Pro V1 in competition. He has a ball sponsorship with the brand. For apparel, he has Straight Down. The Huntington Bank also sponsors him. The exact numbers on these contracts aren’t known.

For a 29-year-old who turned pro in 2018, Stevens is in a strong spot financially. Overall, from the PGA Tour, he has earned over $10 million, all thanks to the 88 cuts he has made in his 115 starts.

If the U.S. Open goes his way this weekend at Shinnecock Hills, both the net worth conversation and the line of brands wanting his name on their products will look entirely different by Monday morning.