Sami Valimaki’s Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

Sami Valimaki has been quietly making a rise on the PGA Tour, and he may not be a household name just yet, but he’s getting harder and harder to overlook. It’s just his second season full-time on the PGA Tour, but this season has seen some of his strongest career performances. With all that momentum, one question naturally comes to mind for most fans: What exactly is his net worth after all that success?

By the end of this year, Valimaki’s estimated net worth is roughly $5.7 million, according to Spotrac. His PGA Tour official earnings stand at $3,024,524 in 2025, while his career earnings total $2,914,824. According to Sportrac, his overall on-course earnings are close to $5,773,615, aligning with his projected net worth, once endorsements and bonuses are factored in.

But all these earnings are not just via the PGA Tour. Sami Valimaki has been a familiar name on the DP World Tour for years. After turning professional in 2019, Valimaki had four international wins — the Open Casa Green Golf, Starnberg Open, Extec CzechOne Open, and Castanea Resort Championship.

A year later came the breakthrough, the 2020 Oman Open, followed by representing Finland at the 2020 Olympic Games. Valimaki was just picking up momentum until he went into a slump of nearly three years. Three years without a win, three years of grinding, but he roared back to take the title at the 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Those two DP World Tour victories alone earned him over €868,329 in prize money, and even in 2025, he is continuing his stellar form on the tour. Just in August, Sami Valimaki delivered a spectacular runner-up finish at the 2025 Omega European Masters, which earned him around €207,010.

On the PGA Tour, Valimaki played in 22 events last year, made nine cuts, and earned about $1.27 million. His runner-up finish at the 2024 Mexico Open earned him a staggering $882,900 in earnings, which was the most he made that year in a single event.

This year, he improved and pushed even higher. He played 25 events, made $2.12 million in earnings. A tied 4th finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open added $465,500 to his bank, and a runner-up finish at the World Wide Technology Championship got him $534,000.

Beyond his official earnings, Sami Valimaki has also partnered with several brands that help him stay connected to his roots back home.

Sami Valimaki’s endorsements and partnerships

Sami Välimäki is Finnish and proudly so, as it is evident through some of his partnerships. First, it’s through his most visible collaboration with Crisp, which is Finland’s popular non-alcoholic beer brand. The partnership went public in November 2023 when the brand posted on its Instagram.

“Hold on to your grip when Finland’s most popular meet! Finland’s top golfer, Sami Valimaki, combines Finland’s most popular non-alcoholic beer, Crispin, into his swing. This collaboration is a guaranteed success!” Since then, the Crisp logo has been printed on his collar, and his golf bag has become something of a fan favorite.

In August, Crisp unveiled a custom tour bag designed by Rasmus Tikkanen, which Välimäki proudly showed off on Instagram. “@crispalkoholiton x @samioskarii new custom tour bag. The bag designed by @artikkanen already went straight out of the cardboard box to take part in this week’s Omega Masters! 🏌️‍♂️,” his caption read. A month later, he teed it up at the Crisp Golf Invitational, further cementing the partnership as one of his most active and recurring brand relationships.

Earlier, in February, Valimaki partnered with Finlandia Group, a finance management firm. He announced the collaboration via Instagram — “Happy to announce a new partnership with my trusted wealth manager @finlandiagroup. With these guys handling my financial game, I can keep my head in the actual game. Perfect match. 🎯” He has been sporting the Finlandia Group logo on his left sleeve since then.