‘Saying No’: Rory McIlroy Overcomes Regrets and Picks Up Unusual Prep Routine Before the U. S. Open

What happens when you get everything you’ve ever wanted? Rory McIlroy is finding out the hard way. The career Grand Slam champion admits he’s wrestling with something most athletes never face. Success, it turns out, can be its own kind of burden. His Masters victory in April changed everything. However, the triumph also created unexpected challenges. McIlroy now finds himself questioning how to stay hungry after reaching golf’s summit.

“You dream about the final putt going in at the Masters, but you don’t think about what comes next,” he revealed on Tuesday when asked about the difficulty of regaining motivation after achieving his career Grand Slam. The Northern Irishman’s honesty was refreshing. Moreover, it highlighted a problem few athletes ever face.

McIlroy’s recent struggles stem from an embarrassing admission. “I learned that I wasn’t using the right driver,” he said with a laugh. The equipment revelation came after disappointing performances at Quail Hollow and the Canadian Open. His Masters-winning driver failed equipment tests at the PGA Championship and was declared “non-conforming.” Consequently, he had to switch to backup equipment during the tournament. The change disrupted his rhythm completely.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago 250413 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta. Photo: Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRAN / kod PA / PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters *** 250413 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Golf Tournament on April 13, 2025 in Augusta Photo Petter Arvidson BILDBYRAN kod PA PA1010 bbeng golf masters the masters augusta us masters PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: PETTERxARVIDSON BB250413PA188

AD

McIlroy’s equipment crisis carries extra weight given his $100 million TaylorMade deal. Equipment stability affects both performance and commercial relationships. “It wasn’t a big deal for Scottie, so it shouldn’t have been a big deal for me,” McIlroy noted about the driver situation, referencing how Scottie Scheffler overcame similar equipment conformity issues to win the PGA Championship. Nevertheless, the equipment issues affected his confidence. The Canadian Open disaster particularly stung him. He missed his first cut of the season there. The shortened driver experiment backfired spectacularly.

McIlroy’s post-Masters approach centers on one word: no. “Basically saying no to every request that comes in,” he explained about managing increased demands. This philosophy represents a dramatic shift in his career approach.

The career Grand Slam brought overwhelming attention. Media requests flooded in constantly. Instead of embracing everything, McIlroy chose to be selective. “Trying to get home as much as possible, and trying to do the things that I enjoy“ became his new mantra, which includes spending quality time with his four-year-old daughter, Poppy, and wife, Erica.

Poppy, his four-year-old daughter, anchors his new routine. “Giving Poppy that opportunity to see the world at such a young age, I think is a wonderful opportunity for her,” he explained about bringing his family to tournaments. She accompanied him to his historic Masters victory in April. Travel now includes family adventures rather than solo golf trips. The decision reflects his evolved priorities following his career-defining Masters’ victory. Family time now trumps professional obligations.

This selective approach helps him maintain sanity. Moreover, it allows him to enjoy his historic achievement. “You have to enjoy what you’ve just accomplished. I certainly feel like I’m still doing that and I will continue to do that,” he emphasized during Tuesday’s press conference.

Yet even with his newfound family-first philosophy, McIlroy understands that specific tournaments demand his complete attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rory McIlroy faces the mental challenge of Oakmont

Tennis has become McIlroy’s unexpected mental preparation tool for handling U.S. Open pressure. He plays with caddie Harry Diamond and friend Niall O’Connor. “Harry and I played quite a bit of tennis last weekend, so that was good fun,” he shared enthusiastically. Previously, McIlroy avoided tennis, fearing injury. “I’ve always been like, I don’t want to injure myself, whatever, but I miss not playing,” he admitted. Now he embraces the recreational activity as crucial mental conditioning.

Despite his relaxed approach, McIlroy knows Oakmont demands complete focus. “I certainly can’t relax this week,” he acknowledged about the upcoming challenge, especially given his ongoing driver struggles and the venue where he missed the cut with rounds of 77-71 in 2016. That painful memory represents just the beginning of his struggles at the U.S. Open. McIlroy’s 2016 Oakmont disaster wasn’t isolated. He missed cuts at three consecutive U.S. Opens from 2016 to 2018. Each failure deepened his mental scars. The pattern made his subsequent transformation all the more remarkable.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His turnaround proves dramatic: zero top-25 finishes (2016-2018) versus six consecutive top-10s (2019-2024). The statistical improvement validates his strategic game-building approach. His recent scouting trip to Oakmont provided a reality check. He shot 81 in practice conditions during a Monday round at the course. “It felt pretty good. It didn’t feel like I played that bad,” he said about the brutal round.

Nevertheless, McIlroy feels prepared mentally. His six consecutive top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open prove his readiness. The motivation may fluctuate, but his game remains at an elite level. “The person with the most patience and the best attitude this week is the one that’s going to win,” he predicted about Oakmont’s demands.