‘Scared’: Tommy Fleetwood’s Son Frankie Makes Honest Admission Ahead of Masters Par 3 Contest

For the past couple of years, Tommy Fleetwood’s son, Frankie, has stood on the 9th tee of the Par 3 course, right behind Ike’s Pond. But he hasn’t been able to make it to the hole yet. With him trying the hardest, many believe that he might just do it this time. But with just a few hours left for the Par 3 Contest, young Frankie is scared.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After revealing his excitement for the Par 3 Contest during his appearance on Under the Umbrellas with Kira K. Dixon, Frankie said, “I just feel scared of tomorrow… I don’t know. I’ve been missing it every year. So, I want to get it. I’m gonna try.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2024, his shot landed in the pond, and last year, he was just a few feet short. For this year, the eight-year-old Frankie seems to have a strategy ready for the game. Not too long ago, he was spotted getting some work done on his clubs from the TaylorMade truck. That’s when a man behind a camera asked him about his strategy going into the 2026 Masters Par 3 Contest.

While some of his answer was inaudible, Frankie Fleetwood said, “Making [the driver] bigger, because yesterday I tried it out… and it felt big. Like, a little big. That means I’m gonna [cut it a little down] with that one, because after I did that, I went back to the other one with the shaft, and it was just small when I felt it again. Yeah, I have to get [my shot] higher. So, the longer, the higher.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago DP World India Championship Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) and son Frankie on the 18th green during the final round of the DP World India Championship, Delhi Golf Club, Delhi, , India. 19 10 2025. Picture Param Singh Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit ( Golffile Param Singh) Copyright: xParamxSinghx *EDI*

Despite the nerves, there’s also a clear sense of excitement driving him. When asked about playing in front of patrons, Frankie’s tone shifted. Of course, with the patrons cheering his name as he swings the club, there’s excitement running through his veins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-year-old said, “Just feel happy. So this year, if I do it again, I’m going to try and get it over the water for them.”

That pushed Dixon to remark that if Fleetwood Jr. manages to land his ball beyond the water, the patrons will be cheering louder than ever. But Tommy Fleetwood had only one thing to say to his son, and that’s to try his hardest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time around, even Caitlin Clark wants Frankie to achieve his goal.

The Par 3 Contest is a fun Masters tradition to bring in golfers’ families together for a fun competition before the actual 4 days of grinding start. Last year, Rory McIlroy’s daughter, Poppy Kennedy, sank a hole using her father’s putter. And that extracted quite a roar from the patrons.

ADVERTISEMENT

But while Fleetwood Jr. is trying his best to make it on the 9th hole at the Par 3 contest, his father seems a bit unconvinced.

Tommy Fleetwood gets honest on his son’s stance at the 2026 Par 3 Contest

Coming into the Valero Texas Open the previous week, Fleetwood weighed in on his son’s stance on the Par 3 Contest. He did acknowledge the fact that Frankie has been trying to make it. But unfortunately, the 35-year-old was seemingly a bit low on confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “It’s a big talking point in our house. I’m unconvinced that he can carry it. He obviously thinks very positively that he can. As long as he has a good shot, I’m okay with it. But it’s great. And it’s something fun to look at… Frankie will be trying his hardest, and we’ll see what happens.”

His repeated tries despite his last couple of failures reflect Frankie’s love for golf. Fleetwood previously revealed that he loves being around the golf courses and tournaments. He’s apparently a big source of motivation for Fleetwood.

ADVERTISEMENT

But during the press conference at Augusta National this week, Tommy Fleetwood sarcastically commented that there was more pressure on him to keep making the Masters until his son reaches the 9th hole. Now, with all the practice that he’s put in, let’s see if Frankie Fleetwood can finally achieve his Masters goal this time.